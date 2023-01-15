https://sputniknews.com/20230115/state-of-emergency-introduced-in-perus-several-regions-for-30-days-amid-protests-1106332050.html

State of Emergency Introduced in Peru's Several Regions For 30 Days Amid Protests

State of Emergency Introduced in Peru's Several Regions For 30 Days Amid Protests

The state of emergency has been introduced in Peru's several regions for 30 days starting Sunday amid mass anti-government protests in the country, according to a decree of the Peruvian government.

2023-01-15T06:03+0000

2023-01-15T06:03+0000

2023-01-15T06:04+0000

americas

peru

state of emergency

protest

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/0a/1106209647_0:56:2199:1292_1920x0_80_0_0_cf58f134bfdb146522f015758c9fa97e.jpg

"To declare the state of emergency in the regions of Puno, Cusco, Lima, the constitutional province Callao, the province of Andahuaylas in the department of Apurimac, in the provinces of Tambopata and Tahuamanu in the department of Madre de Dios as well as in the district of Torata," the decree published in a local newspaper reads. According to it, the police will be supported by the country's military to maintain public order. On December 7, 2022, Peru's parliament impeached former President Pedro Castillo. He was arrested on charges of a coup attempt and crimes against the state as he tried to dissolve the parliament and rule by decree before the impeachment vote. Then-Prime Minister Dina Boluarte was appointed the country's new president. The events sparked a wave of protests across the country. Demonstrators have been denouncing the post-impeachment government and calling for an immediate presidential election and the dissolution of the country's parliament. At least 48 people have died since the start of the protests, media reports say.

https://sputniknews.com/20230114/perus-president-addresses-nation-amid-demonstrations-apologizes-for-death-of-protesters-1106321314.html

americas

peru

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

peru protests, peru state of emergency, why protests taking place in peru, who is peruvian president now