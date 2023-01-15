International
State of Emergency Introduced in Peru's Several Regions For 30 Days Amid Protests
State of Emergency Introduced in Peru's Several Regions For 30 Days Amid Protests
The state of emergency has been introduced in Peru's several regions for 30 days starting Sunday amid mass anti-government protests in the country, according to a decree of the Peruvian government.
"To declare the state of emergency in the regions of Puno, Cusco, Lima, the constitutional province Callao, the province of Andahuaylas in the department of Apurimac, in the provinces of Tambopata and Tahuamanu in the department of Madre de Dios as well as in the district of Torata," the decree published in a local newspaper reads. According to it, the police will be supported by the country's military to maintain public order. On December 7, 2022, Peru's parliament impeached former President Pedro Castillo. He was arrested on charges of a coup attempt and crimes against the state as he tried to dissolve the parliament and rule by decree before the impeachment vote. Then-Prime Minister Dina Boluarte was appointed the country's new president. The events sparked a wave of protests across the country. Demonstrators have been denouncing the post-impeachment government and calling for an immediate presidential election and the dissolution of the country's parliament. At least 48 people have died since the start of the protests, media reports say.
State of Emergency Introduced in Peru's Several Regions For 30 Days Amid Protests

06:03 GMT 15.01.2023
Demonstrators march with makeshift shields during a protest against President Dina Boluarte's government and Congress, in Arequipa, Peru, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Wednesday marks the resumption of protests against Boluarte that followed the ouster of her predecessor, Pedro Castillo, after he tried to dissolve Congress.
Demonstrators march with makeshift shields during a protest against President Dina Boluarte's government and Congress, in Arequipa, Peru, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Wednesday marks the resumption of protests against Boluarte that followed the ouster of her predecessor, Pedro Castillo, after he tried to dissolve Congress. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.01.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The state of emergency has been introduced in Peru's several regions for 30 days starting Sunday amid mass anti-government protests in the country, according to a decree of the Peruvian government.
"To declare the state of emergency in the regions of Puno, Cusco, Lima, the constitutional province Callao, the province of Andahuaylas in the department of Apurimac, in the provinces of Tambopata and Tahuamanu in the department of Madre de Dios as well as in the district of Torata," the decree published in a local newspaper reads.
According to it, the police will be supported by the country's military to maintain public order.
On December 7, 2022, Peru's parliament impeached former President Pedro Castillo. He was arrested on charges of a coup attempt and crimes against the state as he tried to dissolve the parliament and rule by decree before the impeachment vote. Then-Prime Minister Dina Boluarte was appointed the country's new president.
The events sparked a wave of protests across the country. Demonstrators have been denouncing the post-impeachment government and calling for an immediate presidential election and the dissolution of the country's parliament.
At least 48 people have died since the start of the protests, media reports say.
