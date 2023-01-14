https://sputniknews.com/20230114/perus-president-addresses-nation-amid-demonstrations-apologizes-for-death-of-protesters-1106321314.html

Peru's President Addresses Nation Amid Demonstrations, Apologizes for Death of Protesters

Dina Boluarte addressed the nation on the situation in Peru amid massive anti-government demonstrations following the impeachment of the country's former leader Pedro Castillo and apologized for tragic events that have led to the death of protesters.

2023-01-14T13:41+0000

americas

latin america

peru

protests

"As President, as mother, as woman from Apurimac, I understand and share your anger since the country is deeply indebted to the people. I cannot but again express my condolences over the death of Peruvians during the protests... I apologize for this situation and for letting these tragic events happen," Boluarte said in a speech on Friday evening. Peru's leader also noted that the government respects people's right to peacefully protest, but finds unacceptable vandalism, looting and assaults on ambulance vehicles on the pretext of social unrest. The president delivered the speech shortly after swearing in the country’s new interior and labor ministers, as well as the new minister of women and vulnerable populations, as part of a cabinet reshuffle amid public criticism of the new government's actions during the ongoing crisis. On December 7, Peru's parliament impeached former president Castillo. Then-Prime Minister Boluarte took an oath as the country's new president within two hours of the impeachment vote. Castillo, who had tried to dissolve the parliament before the vote, was arrested after the impeachment procedure and the Peruvian prosecutor's office launched a criminal case against him on charges of a coup attempt and crimes against the state. These events have sparked a wave of protests across the country. Demonstrators denounce the post-impeachment government and call for an immediate presidential election and the dissolution of the country's parliament. Media reported that at least 48 people have died since the start of the protests, with over 300 protesters already arrested.

