International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20230114/perus-president-addresses-nation-amid-demonstrations-apologizes-for-death-of-protesters-1106321314.html
Peru's President Addresses Nation Amid Demonstrations, Apologizes for Death of Protesters
Peru's President Addresses Nation Amid Demonstrations, Apologizes for Death of Protesters
Dina Boluarte addressed the nation on the situation in Peru amid massive anti-government demonstrations following the impeachment of the country's former leader Pedro Castillo and apologized for tragic events that have led to the death of protesters.
2023-01-14T13:41+0000
2023-01-14T13:44+0000
americas
latin america
peru
protests
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/0e/1106321584_0:0:3027:1702_1920x0_80_0_0_004aa36716dd438ab03f20abf7bb71cc.jpg
"As President, as mother, as woman from Apurimac, I understand and share your anger since the country is deeply indebted to the people. I cannot but again express my condolences over the death of Peruvians during the protests... I apologize for this situation and for letting these tragic events happen," Boluarte said in a speech on Friday evening. Peru's leader also noted that the government respects people's right to peacefully protest, but finds unacceptable vandalism, looting and assaults on ambulance vehicles on the pretext of social unrest. The president delivered the speech shortly after swearing in the country’s new interior and labor ministers, as well as the new minister of women and vulnerable populations, as part of a cabinet reshuffle amid public criticism of the new government's actions during the ongoing crisis. On December 7, Peru's parliament impeached former president Castillo. Then-Prime Minister Boluarte took an oath as the country's new president within two hours of the impeachment vote. Castillo, who had tried to dissolve the parliament before the vote, was arrested after the impeachment procedure and the Peruvian prosecutor's office launched a criminal case against him on charges of a coup attempt and crimes against the state. These events have sparked a wave of protests across the country. Demonstrators denounce the post-impeachment government and call for an immediate presidential election and the dissolution of the country's parliament. Media reported that at least 48 people have died since the start of the protests, with over 300 protesters already arrested.
https://sputniknews.com/20230110/peru-mourns-massacre-of-17-as-calls-grow-for-us-backed-coup-regime-to-step-down-1106209437.html
americas
peru
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/0e/1106321584_88:0:2819:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_718110a7e15345f22420fe7697acd5db.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
peru protests, peru unrest, peru political crisis, dina boluarte, petro castillo
peru protests, peru unrest, peru political crisis, dina boluarte, petro castillo

Peru's President Addresses Nation Amid Demonstrations, Apologizes for Death of Protesters

13:41 GMT 14.01.2023 (Updated: 13:44 GMT 14.01.2023)
© AP Photo / Martin MejiaPeru's President Dina Boluarte speaks during a news conference at government palace in Lima, Peru
Peru's President Dina Boluarte speaks during a news conference at government palace in Lima, Peru - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.01.2023
© AP Photo / Martin Mejia
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Peruvian President Dina Boluarte addressed the nation on the situation in the country amid massive anti-government demonstrations following the impeachment of the country's former leader Pedro Castillo and apologized for tragic events that have led to the death of protesters.
"As President, as mother, as woman from Apurimac, I understand and share your anger since the country is deeply indebted to the people. I cannot but again express my condolences over the death of Peruvians during the protests... I apologize for this situation and for letting these tragic events happen," Boluarte said in a speech on Friday evening.
Peru's leader also noted that the government respects people's right to peacefully protest, but finds unacceptable vandalism, looting and assaults on ambulance vehicles on the pretext of social unrest.
Demonstrators march with makeshift shields during a protest against President Dina Boluarte's government and Congress, in Arequipa, Peru, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Wednesday marks the resumption of protests against Boluarte that followed the ouster of her predecessor, Pedro Castillo, after he tried to dissolve Congress. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.01.2023
Americas
Peru Mourns ‘Massacre’ of 17 as Calls Grow for US-Backed ‘Coup Regime’ to Step Down
10 January, 23:52 GMT
The president delivered the speech shortly after swearing in the country’s new interior and labor ministers, as well as the new minister of women and vulnerable populations, as part of a cabinet reshuffle amid public criticism of the new government's actions during the ongoing crisis.
On December 7, Peru's parliament impeached former president Castillo. Then-Prime Minister Boluarte took an oath as the country's new president within two hours of the impeachment vote. Castillo, who had tried to dissolve the parliament before the vote, was arrested after the impeachment procedure and the Peruvian prosecutor's office launched a criminal case against him on charges of a coup attempt and crimes against the state.
These events have sparked a wave of protests across the country. Demonstrators denounce the post-impeachment government and call for an immediate presidential election and the dissolution of the country's parliament.
Media reported that at least 48 people have died since the start of the protests, with over 300 protesters already arrested.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала