R’Bonney Gabriel From US Crowned New Miss Universe
R’Bonney Gabriel From US Crowned New Miss Universe
R’Bonney Gabriel from the United States has been crowned the new Miss Universe in New Orleans, Louisiana, where the 71st edition of the competition took place.
Gabriel won the beauty pageant on Saturday night, surpassing contestants from Venezuela and the Dominican Republic, who won second and third places, respectively. R’Bonney Gabriel was crowned by last year’s Miss Universe, India's Harnaaz Sandhu. This year, India, represented by Divita Rai, did not pass the top 16 stage. Miss Russia 2022 Anna Linnikova did not make it to the final stage of the Miss Universe 2023 pageant either. The top five contestants were from the US, Venezuela, the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, and Curacao.
04:42 GMT 15.01.2023 (Updated: 04:48 GMT 15.01.2023)
Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel reacts as she is crowned Miss Universe during the final round of the 71st Miss Universe Beauty Pageant, in New Orleans on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023.
Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel reacts as she is crowned Miss Universe during the final round of the 71st Miss Universe Beauty Pageant, in New Orleans on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023.
© AP Photo / Gerald Herbert
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - R’Bonney Gabriel from the United States has been crowned the new Miss Universe in New Orleans, Louisiana, where the 71st edition of the competition took place.
Gabriel won the beauty pageant on Saturday night, surpassing contestants from Venezuela and the Dominican Republic, who won second and third places, respectively.
R’Bonney Gabriel was crowned by last year’s Miss Universe, India's Harnaaz Sandhu. This year, India, represented by Divita Rai, did not pass the top 16 stage.
Miss Russia 2022 Anna Linnikova did not make it to the final stage of the Miss Universe 2023 pageant either. The top five contestants were from the US, Venezuela, the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, and Curacao.
