https://sputniknews.com/20230115/rbonney-gabriel-from-us-crowned-new-miss-universe-1106331038.html
R’Bonney Gabriel From US Crowned New Miss Universe
R’Bonney Gabriel From US Crowned New Miss Universe
R’Bonney Gabriel from the United States has been crowned the new Miss Universe in New Orleans, Louisiana, where the 71st edition of the competition took place.
2023-01-15T04:42+0000
2023-01-15T04:42+0000
2023-01-15T04:48+0000
world
miss universe
us
beauty pageant
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/0f/1106330892_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_e9d78c2b4a5e8a9f88ab1360547b36d3.jpg
Gabriel won the beauty pageant on Saturday night, surpassing contestants from Venezuela and the Dominican Republic, who won second and third places, respectively. R’Bonney Gabriel was crowned by last year’s Miss Universe, India's Harnaaz Sandhu. This year, India, represented by Divita Rai, did not pass the top 16 stage. Miss Russia 2022 Anna Linnikova did not make it to the final stage of the Miss Universe 2023 pageant either. The top five contestants were from the US, Venezuela, the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, and Curacao.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/0f/1106330892_27:0:2758:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fa0ab14ac47555310a70d64dd43be4df.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
miss universe, miss universe 2023, who is miss universe 2023, miss us wins miss universe 2023, r’bonney gabriel
miss universe, miss universe 2023, who is miss universe 2023, miss us wins miss universe 2023, r’bonney gabriel
R’Bonney Gabriel From US Crowned New Miss Universe
04:42 GMT 15.01.2023 (Updated: 04:48 GMT 15.01.2023)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - R’Bonney Gabriel from the United States has been crowned the new Miss Universe in New Orleans, Louisiana, where the 71st edition of the competition took place.
Gabriel won the beauty pageant on Saturday night, surpassing contestants from Venezuela and the Dominican Republic, who won second and third places, respectively.
R’Bonney Gabriel was crowned by last year’s Miss Universe, India's Harnaaz Sandhu. This year, India, represented by Divita Rai, did not pass the top 16 stage.
Miss Russia 2022 Anna Linnikova did not make it to the final stage of the Miss Universe 2023 pageant either. The top five contestants were from the US, Venezuela, the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, and Curacao.