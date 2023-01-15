https://sputniknews.com/20230115/multiple-casualties-in-drc-as-kasindi-church-hit-by-explosion---reports-1106350389.html
Video: Multiple Casualties in DRC as Kasindi Church Hit by Explosion - Reports
Video: Multiple Casualties in DRC as Kasindi Church Hit by Explosion - Reports
An explosion at a protestant church in the town of Kasindi in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) left several people injured, media reported on Sunday.
2023-01-15T14:00+0000
2023-01-15T14:00+0000
2023-01-15T14:17+0000
africa
central africa
drc
terrorist attack
terrorist group
islamic state
bomb
explosion
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/0f/1106350011_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_82c85238147f2107430fe5c58c291f6d.jpg
According to the country's media, the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) attacked a church in Kasindi, located at a border crossing between the DRC and Uganda. The government has strongly condemned the attack and reassured the population that security forces have taken control of the situation, the report said.The Congolese army confirmed that an improvised explosive device was detonated during a service in the church.There has been no official information on the toll of casualties at the time of the writing.The ADF was established in 1995 and is active in the DRC as well as in Uganda, where it is recognized as a terrorist organization. The United Nations blames the ADF for killing hundreds of civilians since 2014. The ADF has strong ties with the Islamic State terrorist group*. *A terrorist organization banned in Russia and many other countries
africa
central africa
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/0f/1106350011_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c5526dbec53031dc57613b6707150217.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
central africa, democratic republic of the congo (drc), terrorist attack, bomb explosion, allied democratic forces (adf)
central africa, democratic republic of the congo (drc), terrorist attack, bomb explosion, allied democratic forces (adf)
Video: Multiple Casualties in DRC as Kasindi Church Hit by Explosion - Reports
14:00 GMT 15.01.2023 (Updated: 14:17 GMT 15.01.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An explosion at a protestant church in the town of Kasindi in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) left several people injured, media reported on Sunday.
According to the country's media, the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) attacked
a church in Kasindi, located at a border crossing between the DRC and Uganda. The government has strongly condemned the attack and reassured the population that security forces have taken control of the situation, the report said.
The Congolese army confirmed that an improvised explosive device was detonated during a service in the church.
"For now, the army is asking the population to avoid crowds to avoid other unpleasant surprises that may plague the city of Kasindi," an army spokesperson was quoted as saying.
There has been no official information on the toll of casualties at the time of the writing.
The ADF was established in 1995 and is active in the DRC as well as in Uganda, where it is recognized as a terrorist organization. The United Nations blames the ADF for killing hundreds of civilians since 2014. The ADF has strong ties with the Islamic State terrorist group*.
*A terrorist organization banned in Russia and many other countries