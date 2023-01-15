https://sputniknews.com/20230115/multiple-casualties-in-drc-as-kasindi-church-hit-by-explosion---reports-1106350389.html

Video: Multiple Casualties in DRC as Kasindi Church Hit by Explosion - Reports

An explosion at a protestant church in the town of Kasindi in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) left several people injured, media reported on Sunday.

According to the country's media, the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) attacked a church in Kasindi, located at a border crossing between the DRC and Uganda. The government has strongly condemned the attack and reassured the population that security forces have taken control of the situation, the report said.The Congolese army confirmed that an improvised explosive device was detonated during a service in the church.There has been no official information on the toll of casualties at the time of the writing.The ADF was established in 1995 and is active in the DRC as well as in Uganda, where it is recognized as a terrorist organization. The United Nations blames the ADF for killing hundreds of civilians since 2014. The ADF has strong ties with the Islamic State terrorist group*. *A terrorist organization banned in Russia and many other countries

