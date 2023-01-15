https://sputniknews.com/20230115/hungarys-nationwide-survey-shows-97-oppose-eu-sanctions-against-russia-1106351989.html

Hungary's Nationwide Survey Shows 97% Oppose EU Sanctions Against Russia

Hungary's Nationwide Survey Shows 97% Oppose EU Sanctions Against Russia

Over 97% of Hungarians oppose sanctions that have been imposed by the European Union against Russia, according to a nationwide consultation conducted by Hungary's government.

2023-01-15T16:41+0000

2023-01-15T16:41+0000

2023-01-15T16:41+0000

world

hungary

russia

anti-russian sanctions

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105728/62/1057286283_0:153:3101:1897_1920x0_80_0_0_50b4da0f9d8e855f9befa9179a7f1158.jpg

According to the survey, 97.5% of respondents said they are against EU sanctions on Russian oil, with some 97.6% opposing measures against imports of Russian gas and other resources and products, which has led to growing prices on food. The vast majority of Hungarians who participated in the consultation, 96.3%, also stated they were critical of the sanctions which have resulted in traveling restrictions. The Hungarian government noted that Brussels would take into account results of the consultation survey and review its sanctions policy that was damaging to EU countries. The nationwide survey was conducted from October 14 to December 15, with almost 1.4 million people taking part in it. Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 after the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. Western nations and its allies have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia that have led to disruptions of supply chains and resulted in a spike in energy prices worldwide.

https://sputniknews.com/20220924/hungary-will-never-agree-to-sanction-russias-rosatom-gazprom-foreign-minister-says-1101159855.html

hungary

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

hungary, russia, hungarians oppose anti-russian sanctions, sanctions against russia, eu sanctions against russia, opinion poll, survey