Hungary Will Never Agree to Sanction Russia's Rosatom, Gazprom, Foreign Minister Says

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Hungary will never agree to add Russian energy firms Rosatom and Gazprom to the EU sanctions list, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto... 24.09.2022, Sputnik International

"We will never agree with Rosatom or Gazprom being put on a sanction list, and we would never agree any entity to be put on a sanction list which is important for us from the perspective of the supply of energy," Szijjarto said.On Friday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Hungarian counterpart, Peter Szijjarto, have discussed bilateral energy cooperation on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly (UNGA).The sides exchanged views on several issues of UN operations and current international problems of mutual interest, the statement read.In September 2021, Hungary and Gazprom struck a deal involving supplies of 4.5 billion cubic meters of Russian gas annually for the next 15 years. The contract prompted an outcry among Western nations, while Kiev claimed that it undermined Ukraine's status as a transit country. In response, Budapest said that Hungary is a sovereign country and decides on its own where to buy gas and how to have it delivered.In late August, Szijjarto said that Budapest came to an agreement with Gazprom on the supply of additional 5.8 million cubic meters of gas daily starting from September 1.European Union officials have said they will soon roll out a new package of sanctions against Russia.

