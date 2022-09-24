International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20220924/hungary-will-never-agree-to-sanction-russias-rosatom-gazprom-foreign-minister-says-1101159855.html
Hungary Will Never Agree to Sanction Russia's Rosatom, Gazprom, Foreign Minister Says
Hungary Will Never Agree to Sanction Russia's Rosatom, Gazprom, Foreign Minister Says
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Hungary will never agree to add Russian energy firms Rosatom and Gazprom to the EU sanctions list, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto... 24.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-24T05:00+0000
2022-09-24T05:00+0000
world
russia
sanctions
gazprom
hungary
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102886/10/1028861067_0:0:3959:2228_1920x0_80_0_0_7d49d3407560e9516ae505212b21671e.jpg
"We will never agree with Rosatom or Gazprom being put on a sanction list, and we would never agree any entity to be put on a sanction list which is important for us from the perspective of the supply of energy," Szijjarto said.On Friday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Hungarian counterpart, Peter Szijjarto, have discussed bilateral energy cooperation on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly (UNGA).The sides exchanged views on several issues of UN operations and current international problems of mutual interest, the statement read.In September 2021, Hungary and Gazprom struck a deal involving supplies of 4.5 billion cubic meters of Russian gas annually for the next 15 years. The contract prompted an outcry among Western nations, while Kiev claimed that it undermined Ukraine's status as a transit country. In response, Budapest said that Hungary is a sovereign country and decides on its own where to buy gas and how to have it delivered.In late August, Szijjarto said that Budapest came to an agreement with Gazprom on the supply of additional 5.8 million cubic meters of gas daily starting from September 1.European Union officials have said they will soon roll out a new package of sanctions against Russia.
russia
hungary
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102886/10/1028861067_294:0:3533:2429_1920x0_80_0_0_9d757ba50956d04fc4c64bacd1e2aacf.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, sanctions, gazprom, hungary
russia, sanctions, gazprom, hungary

Hungary Will Never Agree to Sanction Russia's Rosatom, Gazprom, Foreign Minister Says

05:00 GMT 24.09.2022
© AP Photo / Virginia MayoHungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.09.2022
© AP Photo / Virginia Mayo
Subscribe
International
India
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Hungary will never agree to add Russian energy firms Rosatom and Gazprom to the EU sanctions list, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told Sputnik on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.
"We will never agree with Rosatom or Gazprom being put on a sanction list, and we would never agree any entity to be put on a sanction list which is important for us from the perspective of the supply of energy," Szijjarto said.
On Friday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Hungarian counterpart, Peter Szijjarto, have discussed bilateral energy cooperation on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly (UNGA).
The sides exchanged views on several issues of UN operations and current international problems of mutual interest, the statement read.

In September 2021, Hungary and Gazprom struck a deal involving supplies of 4.5 billion cubic meters of Russian gas annually for the next 15 years. The contract prompted an outcry among Western nations, while Kiev claimed that it undermined Ukraine's status as a transit country. In response, Budapest said that Hungary is a sovereign country and decides on its own where to buy gas and how to have it delivered.

In late August, Szijjarto said that Budapest came to an agreement with Gazprom on the supply of additional 5.8 million cubic meters of gas daily starting from September 1.
European Union officials have said they will soon roll out a new package of sanctions against Russia.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала