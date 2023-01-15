International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputniknews.com/20230115/german-defense-company-rheinmetall-unable-to-supply-leopard-tanks-to-kiev-in-2023-ceo-says-1106347587.html
German Defense Company Rheinmetall Unable to Supply Leopard Tanks to Kiev in 2023, CEO Says
German Defense Company Rheinmetall Unable to Supply Leopard Tanks to Kiev in 2023, CEO Says
German defense company Rheinmetall has 22 Leopard 2 tanks and 88 Leopard 1 tanks, but it would take about a year to prepare them for shipment to Ukraine, CEO Armin Papperger said on Sunday.
2023-01-15T12:39+0000
2023-01-15T12:41+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
germany
tanks
ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105281/47/1052814759_0:0:3505:1972_1920x0_80_0_0_e7a39e35eab2bff470a97970c5f4570a.jpg
"We still have 22 Leopard 2 units that we could put into operation and deliver to Ukraine. As for Leopard 1, we have about 88 of them. But we cannot repair these tanks without a contract, because the costs amount to several hundred million euros. Rheinmetall cannot offer preliminary financing to this," Papperger told German media. Leopard tanks need about one year to be prepared to be shipped and put into operation, the businessman said. Earlier in the month, media reported that France and Poland were pushing Germany to equip Kiev with its powerful Leopard 2 tanks. On January 9, German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said that Germany did not intend to supply Ukraine with its Leopard tanks. Later in the day, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that Germany remains true to its original position and will not take unilateral actions on supplies of arms, including Leopard 2 battle tanks, to Ukraine, without the approval of its NATO allies.
https://sputniknews.com/20230114/uk-prime-minister-reportedly-agrees-to-send-squadron-of-tanks-to-ukraine-1106319330.html
germany
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105281/47/1052814759_163:0:3224:2296_1920x0_80_0_0_f5b8f22c30766abd308ee947fd2f3dac.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
german tanks to ukraine, leopard 1 and leopard 2 tanks. will germany deliver tanks to ukraine
german tanks to ukraine, leopard 1 and leopard 2 tanks. will germany deliver tanks to ukraine

German Defense Company Rheinmetall Unable to Supply Leopard Tanks to Kiev in 2023, CEO Says

12:39 GMT 15.01.2023 (Updated: 12:41 GMT 15.01.2023)
© AP Photo / Diether EndlicherThe crew of a 'Buffalo' wrecker tank, right, of the German Army lifts the engine of a Leopard 2 battle tank, left, for repair during a demonstration at the Bayern Barracks in Munich, southern Germany, on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2008
The crew of a 'Buffalo' wrecker tank, right, of the German Army lifts the engine of a Leopard 2 battle tank, left, for repair during a demonstration at the Bayern Barracks in Munich, southern Germany, on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2008 - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.01.2023
© AP Photo / Diether Endlicher
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
BERLIN (Sputnik) - German defense company Rheinmetall has 22 Leopard 2 tanks and 88 Leopard 1 tanks, but it would take about a year to prepare them for shipment to Ukraine, CEO Armin Papperger said on Sunday.
"We still have 22 Leopard 2 units that we could put into operation and deliver to Ukraine. As for Leopard 1, we have about 88 of them. But we cannot repair these tanks without a contract, because the costs amount to several hundred million euros. Rheinmetall cannot offer preliminary financing to this," Papperger told German media.
Leopard tanks need about one year to be prepared to be shipped and put into operation, the businessman said.
"The vehicles are not only repainted but also rebuilt for usage during wartime. They are completely disassembled and then reassembled. This means that even if a decision is made tomorrow that we can send our Leopard tanks to Kiev, the delivery will take place no sooner than the beginning of next year," Rheinmetall's chief said.
Earlier in the month, media reported that France and Poland were pushing Germany to equip Kiev with its powerful Leopard 2 tanks.
Challenger 2 tank live firing during exercise - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.01.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
UK Prime Minister Agrees to Send Squadron of Tanks to Ukraine
Yesterday, 13:14 GMT
On January 9, German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said that Germany did not intend to supply Ukraine with its Leopard tanks. Later in the day, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that Germany remains true to its original position and will not take unilateral actions on supplies of arms, including Leopard 2 battle tanks, to Ukraine, without the approval of its NATO allies.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала