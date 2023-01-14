https://sputniknews.com/20230114/uk-prime-minister-reportedly-agrees-to-send-squadron-of-tanks-to-ukraine-1106319330.html

UK Prime Minister Reportedly Agrees to Send Squadron of Tanks to Ukraine

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has made the decision to send 12 Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine, a British newspaper reported on Saturday, citing sources in the UK government.

According to the report, Sunak will inform Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky about the decision later in the day. A group of four Challenger 2 tanks would be sent to Eastern Europe "immediately," with eight more to be delivered shortly afterwards, the newspaper added. It has also been reported that the UK prime minister held talks with the country's senior defense officials telling them that shipping tanks to Ukraine had to be an "operational priority." Earlier this week, a UK broadcaster reported, citing sources, that London was considering the possibility of supplying Ukraine with Challenger 2 tanks for the first time since the beginning of Russia's special military operation there. Meanwhile, Sunak's spokesperson said back then the government had not yet made a final decision on the delivery. Ukraine has flagged fears of an alleged anticipated Russian offensive in the spring, prompting its Western allies to commit to sending heavier weapons, including tanks, which were never part of earlier arms aid packages.

