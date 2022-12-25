International
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Poll: Almost Half of Germans Opposing Sending Tanks to Ukraine
Poll: Almost Half of Germans Opposing Sending Tanks to Ukraine
BERLIN (Sputnik) - Almost half of Germans oppose sending Germany-made Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, a YouGov poll showed. 25.12.2022, Sputnik International
BERLIN (Sputnik) - Almost half of Germans oppose sending Germany-made Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, a YouGov poll showed.
According to the survey, 45% of respondents said that they oppose shipping German tanks to Ukraine, with just 33% supporting the move and another 22% declining to respond.
In terms of party preferences, arms supplies to Ukraine have the strongest support among The Greens party voters, with 50% backing it and 25% opposing. Voters from the two other ruling coalition parties rather oppose than approve sending tanks to Ukraine: 41% against 40% among Social Democratic Party voters and 42% against 33% among Free Democratic Party voters.
Arms supplies to Ukraine have the least support among opposition voters, with 43% opposed and 38% in favor among CDU/CSU voters, 52% opposed and 32% in favor among The Left voters, and 76% opposed and only 13% in favor among Alternative for Germany voters.
Over the past few months, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has repeatedly said in response to demands to send tanks and more arms to Ukraine that Berlin would act together with its allies rather than take unilateral action.
