https://sputniknews.com/20221225/poll-almost-half-of-germans-opposing-sending-tanks-to-ukraine-1105784428.html

Poll: Almost Half of Germans Opposing Sending Tanks to Ukraine

Poll: Almost Half of Germans Opposing Sending Tanks to Ukraine

BERLIN (Sputnik) - Almost half of Germans oppose sending Germany-made Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, a YouGov poll showed. 25.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-25T13:56+0000

2022-12-25T13:56+0000

2022-12-25T13:56+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

germany

tanks

olaf scholz

social democratic party of germany (spd)

free democratic party (fdp)

christian democratic union/christian social union (cdu/csu)

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102365/07/1023650783_0:219:4256:2613_1920x0_80_0_0_3e403dcf908d6407a83093417e27b248.jpg

According to the survey, 45% of respondents said that they oppose shipping German tanks to Ukraine, with just 33% supporting the move and another 22% declining to respond. In terms of party preferences, arms supplies to Ukraine have the strongest support among The Greens party voters, with 50% backing it and 25% opposing. Voters from the two other ruling coalition parties rather oppose than approve sending tanks to Ukraine: 41% against 40% among Social Democratic Party voters and 42% against 33% among Free Democratic Party voters. Arms supplies to Ukraine have the least support among opposition voters, with 43% opposed and 38% in favor among CDU/CSU voters, 52% opposed and 32% in favor among The Left voters, and 76% opposed and only 13% in favor among Alternative for Germany voters. Over the past few months, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has repeatedly said in response to demands to send tanks and more arms to Ukraine that Berlin would act together with its allies rather than take unilateral action.

germany

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

german tanks, ukraine, germany, social democratic party, free democratic party, cdu/csu, germans against sending tanks to ukraine