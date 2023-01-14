International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230114/ukrainian-soldiers-could-be-preparing-attack-using-chemical-weapons---russian-embassy-1106302878.html
Ukrainian Soldiers Could Be Preparing Attack Using Chemical Weapons - Russian Embassy
Ukrainian Soldiers Could Be Preparing Attack Using Chemical Weapons - Russian Embassy
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukrainian troops could be preparing an attack against Russian soldiers involving chemical weapons, the Russian Embassy in the United Kingdom... 14.01.2023, Sputnik International
2023-01-14T03:13+0000
2023-01-14T03:08+0000
world
russia
ukraine crisis
chemical weapons
russian embassy
organisation for the prohibition of chemical weapons (opcw)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104073/27/1040732713_0:12:2592:1470_1920x0_80_0_0_35317b0a97c9ac221ebd408fd781000d.jpg
The embassy posted a video on Twitter on Friday, showing drones and gas cylinders laid out on a table. Some of the gas cylinders appear to be attached to the drones, and a man shows a number of boxes filled with the same gas cylinders being stored in a fridge. "A video published by Ukrainian military apparently shows them preparing to use chemical weapons, possibly phosgene, prohibited by UN CWC [chemical weapons convention], against Russian military. Letters ‘OB’ stand for toxic munition. This also explains why the gas cylinders need to be stored in the fridge," the Russian embassy explained in its tweet. In December, Russian Permanent Representative to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) Alexander Shulgin said that Moscow had information contractors from the United States were helping prepare "chemical provocations" in Ukraine.Earlier, in June 2022, similar warnings were voiced by the Russian Ministry of Defense, which at the time stated Kiev was intending to stage a "false flag" attack involving chemical weapons in order to frame Russia and provoke confrontations with NATO.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104073/27/1040732713_0:0:2592:1944_1920x0_80_0_0_117caf9ce129479f6e05c8c9f8800d5b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, ukraine crisis, chemical weapons, russian embassy, organisation for the prohibition of chemical weapons (opcw)
russia, ukraine crisis, chemical weapons, russian embassy, organisation for the prohibition of chemical weapons (opcw)

Ukrainian Soldiers Could Be Preparing Attack Using Chemical Weapons - Russian Embassy

03:13 GMT 14.01.2023
© Flickr / MattBiohazard
Biohazard - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.01.2023
© Flickr / Matt
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukrainian troops could be preparing an attack against Russian soldiers involving chemical weapons, the Russian Embassy in the United Kingdom warns.
The embassy posted a video on Twitter on Friday, showing drones and gas cylinders laid out on a table. Some of the gas cylinders appear to be attached to the drones, and a man shows a number of boxes filled with the same gas cylinders being stored in a fridge.
"A video published by Ukrainian military apparently shows them preparing to use chemical weapons, possibly phosgene, prohibited by UN CWC [chemical weapons convention], against Russian military. Letters ‘OB’ stand for toxic munition. This also explains why the gas cylinders need to be stored in the fridge," the Russian embassy explained in its tweet.
In December, Russian Permanent Representative to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) Alexander Shulgin said that Moscow had information contractors from the United States were helping prepare "chemical provocations" in Ukraine.
Earlier, in June 2022, similar warnings were voiced by the Russian Ministry of Defense, which at the time stated Kiev was intending to stage a "false flag" attack involving chemical weapons in order to frame Russia and provoke confrontations with NATO.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала