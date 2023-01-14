https://sputniknews.com/20230114/ukrainian-soldiers-could-be-preparing-attack-using-chemical-weapons---russian-embassy-1106302878.html
Ukrainian Soldiers Could Be Preparing Attack Using Chemical Weapons - Russian Embassy
Ukrainian Soldiers Could Be Preparing Attack Using Chemical Weapons - Russian Embassy
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukrainian troops could be preparing an attack against Russian soldiers involving chemical weapons, the Russian Embassy in the United Kingdom... 14.01.2023, Sputnik International
2023-01-14T03:13+0000
2023-01-14T03:13+0000
2023-01-14T03:08+0000
world
russia
ukraine crisis
chemical weapons
russian embassy
organisation for the prohibition of chemical weapons (opcw)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104073/27/1040732713_0:12:2592:1470_1920x0_80_0_0_35317b0a97c9ac221ebd408fd781000d.jpg
The embassy posted a video on Twitter on Friday, showing drones and gas cylinders laid out on a table. Some of the gas cylinders appear to be attached to the drones, and a man shows a number of boxes filled with the same gas cylinders being stored in a fridge. "A video published by Ukrainian military apparently shows them preparing to use chemical weapons, possibly phosgene, prohibited by UN CWC [chemical weapons convention], against Russian military. Letters ‘OB’ stand for toxic munition. This also explains why the gas cylinders need to be stored in the fridge," the Russian embassy explained in its tweet. In December, Russian Permanent Representative to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) Alexander Shulgin said that Moscow had information contractors from the United States were helping prepare "chemical provocations" in Ukraine.Earlier, in June 2022, similar warnings were voiced by the Russian Ministry of Defense, which at the time stated Kiev was intending to stage a "false flag" attack involving chemical weapons in order to frame Russia and provoke confrontations with NATO.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104073/27/1040732713_0:0:2592:1944_1920x0_80_0_0_117caf9ce129479f6e05c8c9f8800d5b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, ukraine crisis, chemical weapons, russian embassy, organisation for the prohibition of chemical weapons (opcw)
russia, ukraine crisis, chemical weapons, russian embassy, organisation for the prohibition of chemical weapons (opcw)
Ukrainian Soldiers Could Be Preparing Attack Using Chemical Weapons - Russian Embassy
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukrainian troops could be preparing an attack against Russian soldiers involving chemical weapons, the Russian Embassy in the United Kingdom warns.
The embassy posted a video on Twitter on Friday, showing drones and gas cylinders laid out on a table. Some of the gas cylinders appear to be attached to the drones, and a man shows a number of boxes filled with the same gas cylinders being stored in a fridge.
"A video published by Ukrainian military apparently shows them preparing to use chemical weapons, possibly phosgene, prohibited by UN CWC [chemical weapons convention], against Russian military. Letters ‘OB’ stand for toxic munition. This also explains why the gas cylinders need to be stored in the fridge," the Russian embassy explained in its tweet.
In December, Russian Permanent Representative to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) Alexander Shulgin said that Moscow had information contractors from the United States were helping prepare "chemical provocations" in Ukraine.
Earlier, in June 2022, similar warnings
were voiced by the Russian Ministry of Defense, which at the time stated Kiev was intending to stage a "false flag" attack involving chemical weapons in order to frame Russia and provoke confrontations with NATO.