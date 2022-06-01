https://sputniknews.com/20220601/russia-warns-opcw-about-impending-provocations-by-ukraine-with-chemical-weapons-1095914148.html

Russia Warns OPCW About Impending Provocations by Ukraine With Chemical Weapons

Moscow has notified the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) about possible provocations by Kiev, Russian Permanent Representative to the organisation Alexander Shulgin said on Wednesday. The OPCW is currently researching this information, the diplomat added.Kiev and Washington previously tried to speculate that there was a threat that Moscow would launch a chemical attack - despite the fact that Russia had destroyed its last stockpiles of chemical weapons in 2017; this was certified by the OPCW.Later, the American press reported, citing sources, that the narrative propagated by the US officials contradicted intelligence reports on the issue.The statement by Moscow expressing concerns about possible provocations from Kiev come as Russian and Donbass forces are advancing amid the special operation, pressing Ukrainian troops out from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics.The operation was started back in February, in order to stop the eight-year-long war, waged by Kiev's forces in Donbass, as Moscow called the action of Ukrainian military there a genocide and promised to stop the conflict, aiming for the "demilitarisation and denazification" of Ukraine.

