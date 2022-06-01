https://sputniknews.com/20220601/russia-warns-opcw-about-impending-provocations-by-ukraine-with-chemical-weapons-1095914148.html
07:59 GMT 01.06.2022 (Updated: 08:27 GMT 01.06.2022)
The Russian Ministry of Defence previously uncovered Ukrainian plans to stage a "false flag" attack involving chemical weapons on its own soil, in a bid to frame Russia and trigger a confrontation between Moscow and NATO.
Moscow has notified the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) about possible provocations by Kiev
, Russian Permanent Representative to the organisation Alexander Shulgin said on Wednesday.
"We have already informed [the OPCW]. In total, we have recently sent 12 verbal notes, in which we wrote in detail about the places and methods of the supposed provocations [by Ukraine]", he told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.
The OPCW is currently researching this information, the diplomat added.
Kiev and Washington previously tried to speculate that there was a threat that Moscow would launch a chemical attack - despite the fact that Russia had destroyed its last stockpiles of chemical weapons in 2017; this was certified by the OPCW.
Later, the American press reported, citing sources, that the narrative propagated by the US officials contradicted intelligence reports on the issue.
The statement by Moscow expressing concerns about possible provocations from Kiev come as Russian and Donbass forces are advancing amid the special operation, pressing Ukrainian troops out from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics.
The operation was started back in February, in order to stop the eight-year-long war, waged by Kiev's forces in Donbass, as Moscow called the action of Ukrainian military there a genocide and promised to stop the conflict, aiming for the "demilitarisation and denazification" of Ukraine.