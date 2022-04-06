https://sputniknews.com/20220406/us-officials-admit-they-made-up-ukraine-chemical-weapons-scare-for-info-war-on-russia-1094528002.html
US Officials Admit They Made Up Ukraine 'Chemical Weapons' Scare for 'Info War' on Russia
Three US officials have admitted Washington fabricated the scare story that Russia was preparing a chemical weapons attack in Ukraine.The unnamed sources told NBC News that "declassified intelligence" was used as propaganda in an "information war", even when President Joe Biden's administration knew the reports were not "rock solid".They admitted there was no evidence that Russia had deployed chemical weapons — which it no longer possesses — in or near Ukraine. The claim was seized upon by many in Washington to demand direct US military confrontation with Russia.The officials claimed the fake news had kept the Russian leadership "off balance" and even served to "deter" Russia from even considering use of chemical warfare agents.One former spook said the US claims had the advantage of being hard to debunk.“There’s no way you can prove or disprove that stuff,” said retired US intel officer Paul Pillar.Tim Weiner, author of the 2006 history of the CIA Legacy of Ashes, praised the Washington psy-op for drowning out briefings of the Russian Defence and Foreign Affairs ministries on the conflict. The Russian MoD has warned that Ukrainian intelligence services are preparing a 'false flag' chemical attack designed to draw NATO into the conflict on the side of Ukraine, with potentially catastrophic consequences. It has also exposed US involvement in biological warfare research in a network of biolabs across the Ukraine.
Three US officials have admitted Washington fabricated the scare story that Russia was preparing a chemical weapons attack in Ukraine.
The unnamed sources told NBC News
that "declassified intelligence" was used as propaganda in an "information war", even when President Joe Biden's administration knew the reports were not "rock solid".
They admitted there was no evidence that Russia had deployed chemical weapons
— which it no longer possesses — in or near Ukraine. The claim was seized upon by many in Washington to demand
direct US military confrontation with Russia.
The officials claimed the fake news had kept the Russian leadership "off balance" and even served to "deter" Russia from even considering use of chemical warfare
agents.
The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) certified in 2017
that Russia had destroyed its last stockpiles of chemical weapons.
One former spook said the US claims had the advantage of being hard to debunk.
“There’s no way you can prove or disprove that stuff,” said retired US intel officer Paul Pillar.
Tim Weiner, author of the 2006 history of the CIA Legacy of Ashes, praised the Washington psy-op for drowning out briefings of the Russian Defence and Foreign Affairs ministries on the conflict.
"It's the most amazing display of intelligence as an instrument of state power that I have seen or that I've heard of since the Cuban Missile Crisis," Weiner gushed. "It has certainly blunted and defused the disinformation weaponry of the Kremlin."
The Russian MoD has warned that Ukrainian intelligence services are preparing a 'false flag
' chemical attack designed to draw NATO into the conflict on the side of Ukraine, with potentially catastrophic consequences. It has also exposed US involvement in biological warfare research in a network of biolabs across the Ukraine.