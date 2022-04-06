https://sputniknews.com/20220406/us-officials-admit-they-made-up-ukraine-chemical-weapons-scare-for-info-war-on-russia-1094528002.html

US Officials Admit They Made Up Ukraine 'Chemical Weapons' Scare for 'Info War' on Russia

The Russian Ministry of Defence (MoD) has already uncovered Ukrainian plans to stage a 'false flag' chemical attack on its own soil in a bid to draw NATO into... 06.04.2022, Sputnik International

Three US officials have admitted Washington fabricated the scare story that Russia was preparing a chemical weapons attack in Ukraine.The unnamed sources told NBC News that "declassified intelligence" was used as propaganda in an "information war", even when President Joe Biden's administration knew the reports were not "rock solid".They admitted there was no evidence that Russia had deployed chemical weapons — which it no longer possesses — in or near Ukraine. The claim was seized upon by many in Washington to demand direct US military confrontation with Russia.The officials claimed the fake news had kept the Russian leadership "off balance" and even served to "deter" Russia from even considering use of chemical warfare agents.One former spook said the US claims had the advantage of being hard to debunk.“There’s no way you can prove or disprove that stuff,” said retired US intel officer Paul Pillar.Tim Weiner, author of the 2006 history of the CIA Legacy of Ashes, praised the Washington psy-op for drowning out briefings of the Russian Defence and Foreign Affairs ministries on the conflict. The Russian MoD has warned that Ukrainian intelligence services are preparing a 'false flag' chemical attack designed to draw NATO into the conflict on the side of Ukraine, with potentially catastrophic consequences. It has also exposed US involvement in biological warfare research in a network of biolabs across the Ukraine.

