Russia Announces Liberation of Strategic Town of Soledar
Russia Announces Liberation of Strategic Town of Soledar
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan and Melik Abdul discussed a number of domestic and international topics, including the Russian Ministry of... 14.01.2023, Sputnik International
ukraine
Russia Announces Liberation of Strategic Town of Soledar
04:34 GMT 14.01.2023 (Updated: 10:35 GMT 14.01.2023)
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan and Melik Abdul discussed a number of domestic and international topics, including the Russian Ministry of Defense's announcement that the strategic town of Soledar was liberated.
Nebojsa Malic - Political Analyst and Writer for RT.com
Steve Gill - Attorney and CEO of Gill Media
Todd 'Bubba' Horwitz - Chief Market Strategist of BubbaTrading.com
In the first hour, writer and political analyst Nebojsa Malic spoke to the hosts of Fault Lines about the "new CNN", along with the announcement by the Russian Ministry of Defense regarding the liberation of Soledar from the Ukrainian forces.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Steve Gill to discuss the latest Twitter Files, the campaign to paint Hunter Biden as a sympathetic character amid new revelations about his dealings and the new classified documents found in US President Joe Biden's garage.
In the last hour, Todd 'Bubba' Horwitz joined Fault Lines to discuss the latest inflation numbers, the state of the US economy and the latest from the FTX scandal.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.