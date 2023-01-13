https://sputniknews.com/20230113/russian-mod-announces-soledar-liberation-1106279108.html
Russian MoD Announces Liberation of Soledar
The strategic town, situated in the Donetsk People's Republic's northeast, has witnessed heavy fighting in recent months. The Soledar Salt Mine - opened in the
Russian MoD Announces Liberation of Soledar
10:34 GMT 13.01.2023 (Updated: 10:56 GMT 13.01.2023)
Being updated
The strategic town, situated in the Donetsk People's Republic's northeast, has witnessed heavy fighting in recent months. The Soledar Salt Mine - opened in the 19th century and featuring a vast 201 km network of tunnels dug up to 288 meters underground, is the largest salt mine in Europe.
Russia's Ministry of Defense has announced the complete liberation of the town of Soledar, saying the capture of the strategic settlement will make it possible to cut off supply routes used by Ukrainian forces in nearby Artemovsk (renamed Bakhmut by Ukraine's post-coup government in 2016).
According to the MoD's figures, over 700 Ukrainian troops were killed and 300 pieces of weaponry, including three planes and a helicopter, were destroyed in fighting for Soledar over the past three days. Russian air defenses also reportedly shot down nine HIMARS rockets, Olha and Uragan rockets and shells.
"The liberation of the settlement of Soledar, important for the continuation of successful offensive operations in the Donetsk region, was completed on the evening of January 12," MoD spokesman Igor Konashenkov said at a briefing on Friday.
The Russian military said the capture of Soledar was made possible thanks to constant strikes by army aviation, rocket and artillery units, pinning down Ukrainian forces and preventing the transfer of reserves, the delivery of ammunition, and blocking attempts to withdraw to new defensive lines. At the same time, Konashenkov said Russian Airborne Forces occupied dominant heights and blockaded the town from the north and south.
According to Konashenkov, the liberation of Soledar will allow Russian forces to block Ukrainian forces in the region and pocket them in a cauldron.