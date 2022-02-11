Registration was successful!
World Leaders Meet in Brest, France for One Ocean Summit
Stoltenberg: NATO Mulling Deployment of New Battle Groups to Black Sea Nations
Stoltenberg: NATO Mulling Deployment of New Battle Groups to Black Sea Nations
The alliance has recently used the pretext of the alleged Russian threat against Ukraine to justify beefing up its presence in Eastern Europe. Moscow has... 11.02.2022, Sputnik International
The recent deployment of additional US troops sends "a very strong message" regarding Washington's commitment to European security, and NATO may stand up additional battle groups in other Black Sea-adjacent nations, alliance chief Jens Stoltenberg has said.
Stoltenberg: NATO Mulling Deployment of New Battle Groups to Black Sea Nations

10:48 GMT 11.02.2022 (Updated: 10:58 GMT 11.02.2022)
Being updated
The alliance has recently used the pretext of the alleged Russian threat against Ukraine to justify beefing up its presence in Eastern Europe. Moscow has dismissed harbouring any designs against its neighbour, and has demanded that the Western bloc halt its eastward push.
The recent deployment of additional US troops sends "a very strong message" regarding Washington's commitment to European security, and NATO may stand up additional battle groups in other Black Sea-adjacent nations, alliance chief Jens Stoltenberg has said.
