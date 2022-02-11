https://sputniknews.com/20220211/nato-mulling-deployment-of-new-battle-groups-in-black-sea-nations-besides-romania-stoltenberg-says-1092935053.html

Stoltenberg: NATO Mulling Deployment of New Battle Groups to Black Sea Nations

The alliance has recently used the pretext of the alleged Russian threat against Ukraine to justify beefing up its presence in Eastern Europe.

The recent deployment of additional US troops sends "a very strong message" regarding Washington's commitment to European security, and NATO may stand up additional battle groups in other Black Sea-adjacent nations, alliance chief Jens Stoltenberg has said.

