Celebrities Mourn Death of Lisa Marie Presley
© AP Photo / Damian DovarganesLisa Marie Presley poses for a photo to promote her third album "Storm & Grace" Thursday, May 10, 2012, in West Hollywood, Calif. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
© AP Photo / Damian Dovarganes
The sudden death of Elvis Presley's only child has shocked everyone, with many celebrities and fans of the Presley family beginning to offer their condolences.
Celebrities are mourning the death of Lisa Marie Presley, who died at the age of 54 on January 12 after suffering a cardiac arrest, by honoring her memory on social media.
"Our hearts are broken with the sudden and shocking passing of Lisa Marie Presley tonight… Sending love to the family, prayers for peace and strength…" Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson wrote in a joint statement.
American actress Leah Remini offered her condolences to Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie's mother, expressing hope that her daughter has found peace.
Famous artist Pink also shared a tribute to Elvis Presley's only child on her social media:
"Oh, this one hurts my heart. Lisa Marie, you were one of a kind. Funny as shit, smart as a whip, sensitive, talented, witty, mean, loving, generous, judgmental but always right, loyal, and you adored your children. My heart breaks for you and your beautiful family and your children. The world lost a rare gem today. May your soul rest in peace, friend. 💔"
Singer LeAnn Rimes, in turn, wrote that what happened was truly "heartbreaking."
Actor John Travolta offered his condolences to the family of Lisa Marie - her mother and her children.
"Lisa baby girl, I’m so sorry. I’ll miss you but I know I’ll see you again. My love and heart goes out to Riley, Priscilla, Harper and Finley."
Actress Jennifer Tilly shared that the day before Lisa's death, she visited her father's grave.
Lisa Presley's death was reported by her mother Priscilla in an official statement to a US magazine. Priscilla also added that "we ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers."