Age Fraud Debate Flares Anew Around Germany's Youngest Football Star Moukoko
Age Fraud Debate Flares Anew Around Germany's Youngest Football Star Moukoko
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Debates around alleged age fraud appear to have cost Germany's youngest football star Youssoufa Moukoko lucrative offers from Premier... 13.01.2023, Sputnik International
Age Fraud Debate Flares Anew Around Germany's Youngest Football Star Moukoko

20:48 GMT 13.01.2023
Dortmund's Youssoufa Moukoko runs during the German Bundesliga soccer match between RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund in Leipzig, Germany, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021.
Dortmund's Youssoufa Moukoko runs during the German Bundesliga soccer match between RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund in Leipzig, Germany, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Germany is taking 17-year-old striker Youssoufa Moukoko to the World Cup, Coach Hansi Flick named his 26-man squad for Qatar on Thursday, rewarding Moukoko for scoring six goals and setting up four more in 13 Bundesliga appearances this season. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.01.2023
© AP Photo / Michael Sohn
