https://sputniknews.com/20230113/age-fraud-debate-flares-anew-around-germanys-youngest-football-star-moukoko-1106298594.html

Age Fraud Debate Flares Anew Around Germany's Youngest Football Star Moukoko

Age Fraud Debate Flares Anew Around Germany's Youngest Football Star Moukoko

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Debates around alleged age fraud appear to have cost Germany's youngest football star Youssoufa Moukoko lucrative offers from Premier... 13.01.2023, Sputnik International

2023-01-13T20:48+0000

2023-01-13T20:48+0000

2023-01-13T20:43+0000

world

sport

germany

borussia dortmund

age

fraud

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/0d/1106298447_0:0:3641:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e0261d9b88d5699d82330fcf5db32edd.jpg

The Borussia Dortmund striker has been hounded by claims of understating his age by four years since at least 2017 when a Hamburg registry office confirmed November 20, 2004 as his birth date. Bundesliga gives his age as 18 but media reports suggest he is actually 22. The Cameroon-born striker's adoptive father shared his birth certificate with journalists in late November 2022 after the two had a fallout, German weekly Der Spiegel reported. The certificate was reportedly issued in the name of Yousouffa Mohamadou. Meanwhile, German tabloid Bild said it could confirm reports by British media that the allegations of age fraud led Chelsea and Newcastle to break off talks with the teen, whose contract with Borussia is set to expire in summer. German outlet Sky Sport reported that Moukoko's home club had made progress in talks with his agent as it seeks to sign up the prodigy for the next four years. This could bring the striker 10 million euros ($10.8 million) as a one-off payment plus over 5 million per season. Yet this is far from the 30 million-euro offer he initially received from Newcastle, the Bild daily reported. It cited concerns over suspected age fraud as a reason for taking the offer off the table, as an older player has less potential.

germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

sport, germany, borussia dortmund, age, fraud