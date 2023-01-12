https://sputniknews.com/20230112/russia-can-cover-40-of-algerias-milling-wheat-demand-in-2022-2023-season---grain-union-1106243534.html

Russia Can Cover 40% of Algeria's Milling Wheat Demand in 2022-2023 Season - Grain Union

This article is about the fact that Russia, in the 2022-2023 agricultural year (from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023) can cover up to 40 percent of Algeria's demand for milling wheat and supply up to 3.5 million tonnes to that country.

2023-01-12T06:08+0000

2023-01-12T06:08+0000

2023-01-12T06:08+0000

africa

north africa

algeria

russia

russian grain union

grain exports

"Overall, Russia can supply up to 3.5 million tonnes to Algeria, providing more than 40 percent of Algeria's demand for imports of milling wheat this season," Tyurina said. She said that France, until 2021, was the main supplier of milling wheat to the Algerian market, but a year ago Algeria refused to import French wheat for political reasons.

africa

north africa

algeria

russia

2023

