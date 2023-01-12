https://sputniknews.com/20230112/over-90-of-europeans-consider-rising-cost-of-living-most-pressing-worry---survey-1106246519.html
Seven out of ten EU citizens, or 93%, consider the rising cost of living the "most pressing worry," while in Greece this concern is shared by 100% of the public, a fresh Eurobarometer survey showed on Thursday.
"The rising cost of living is the most pressing worry for 93% of Europeans," the pollster said, adding that "in every EU Member State, more than seven in ten respondents are worried about the rising cost of living, with peak results in Greece (100%), Cyprus (99%), Italy and Portugal (both 98%)." As many as 82% of respondents fear poverty and social exclusion, while both climate change and the potential spread of the Ukrainian conflict remain leading worries for 81%. At the same time, interviewees expressed high levels of support for the European Union and expect the bloc to continue working on solutions to mitigate the effects of the crises. The face-to-face survey was carried out by the Kantar data analytics company for the European Parliament between October 12 and November 7 of last year with 26,431 respondents in all 27 EU member states.
"The rising cost of living is the most pressing worry for 93% of Europeans," the pollster said, adding that "in every EU Member State, more than seven in ten respondents are worried about the rising cost of living, with peak results in Greece (100%), Cyprus (99%), Italy and Portugal (both 98%)."
As many as 82% of respondents fear poverty and social exclusion, while both climate change and the potential spread of the Ukrainian conflict remain leading worries for 81%.
At the same time, interviewees expressed high levels of support for the European Union and expect the bloc to continue working on solutions to mitigate the effects of the crises.
The face-to-face survey was carried out by the Kantar data analytics company for the European Parliament between October 12 and November 7 of last year with 26,431 respondents in all 27 EU member states.