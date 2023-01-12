https://sputniknews.com/20230112/new-microwave-map-of-earths-galaxy-sheds-light-on-polarization-of-milky-way-emission-study-claims-1106246426.html

New Microwave Map of Earth's Galaxy Sheds Light on Polarization of Milky Way Emission, Study Claims

New Microwave Map of Earth's Galaxy Sheds Light on Polarization of Milky Way Emission, Study Claims

New microwave map of Earth’s galaxy - the Milky Way - offers a unique tool for studying magnetism in the Universe, study says.

2023-01-12T11:28+0000

2023-01-12T11:28+0000

2023-01-12T11:28+0000

science & tech

science

galaxy

maps

astronomers

milky way

microwaves

magnetic field

radiation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107853/46/1078534683_0:225:1024:801_1920x0_80_0_0_68973250c618179c79d8725c9cd96dde.jpg

A map of the magnetic field of planet Earth’s galaxy, the Milky Way, has been chartered by an international team of scientists.The research, led by Spain’s Instituto de Astrofísica de Canarias (IAC), has presented a highly accurate description of the polarization of the emission of the Milky Way, using telescopes that observe the sky in the microwave part of the electromagnetic spectrum. In findings published in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, the team gave a point-by-point account of their research, the start of which hails back to 2012.The scientists resorted to the QUIJOTE (Q-U-I JOint TEnerife) Collaboration, located at the Teide Observatory on Tenerife, the Canary Islands, which comprises two 2.5 m diameter telescopes.Now, a series of 6 scientific articles have been presented by the Collaboration, in the wake of its years of work to obtain data with its multifrequency instrument MFI, operational until 2018.As the QUIJOTE collab mapped the magnetic structure of the Milky Way, its research fed into earlier studies dedicated to cosmic microwave background radiation (CMB). The latter is a so-called “fossil” radiation lingering after the Big Bang, which, according to most scientists, created our universe about 13.7 billion years ago as a result of a massive expansion."These maps give a detailed description in a new frequency range, from 10 to 20 GHz, complementary to those from space missions that have previously observed the sky at microwaves, such as Planck (ESA) and WMAP (NASA),” José Alberto Rubiño, the lead scientist on QUIJOTE, stated, adding:Polarized Synchrotron RadiationThe new maps presented by the QUIJOTE collaboration have lifted the veil of secrecy around the recently detected excess of microwave emission at the heart of our Galaxy. Believed to be connected to the decay process of dark matter particles, the excess of radiation, according to findings by the QUIJOTE team, could be polarized.Furthermore, the polarized synchrotron emission from the Milky Way is "much more variable than had been thought,” added Elena de la Hoz, a researcher at the Instituto de Física de Cantabria (IFCA).According to José Alberto Rubiño, these new findings will help scientists understand the "energetic processes that took place at the birth of the universe.”

https://sputniknews.com/20220823/star-wars-scientists-battle-over-webb-space-telescope-debunking-big-bang-theory--1099888384.html

https://sputniknews.com/20221209/mysteries-of-time-capsule-galaxy-eventually-unveiled--1105268052.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

microwave map of milky way, earth’s galaxy, polarization of milky way emission, unique tool for studying magnetism in the universe,