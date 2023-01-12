https://sputniknews.com/20230112/hanoi-good-food-showroom-offered-vietnamese-visitors-olivier-and-shish-kebab-rec-says-1106246098.html

Hanoi 'Good Food' Showroom Offered Vietnamese Visitors Olivier and Shish Kebab, REC Says

Hanoi 'Good Food' Showroom Offered Vietnamese Visitors Olivier and Shish Kebab, REC Says

Good Food Russia, a showroom of Russian agricultural products in Hanoi, introduced Vietnamese visitors to Russian culinary traditions with the participation of hotel and restaurant chefs, culinary experts and critics, as well as potential buyers of domestic products, the Russian Export Center (REC, part of the VEB.RF) said.

2023-01-12T10:17+0000

2023-01-12T10:17+0000

2023-01-12T10:17+0000

russia

russian export center jsc (rec)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104555/96/1045559669_0:69:1281:789_1920x0_80_0_0_d3e794109c6cbc0938a2bd8586e1b02e.jpg

"Nearly 70 guests were able to taste canapés with black caviar and Russian bread, dishes of Kamchatka crab, shish kebab with Russian spices, tea from the samovar and even Olivier salad with domestic ingredients, which were exhibited at the demonstration and tasting pavilion of agribusiness products in Vietnam," the report read.Foie gras, sausage slices traditional for the Russian table, dried beef, dried chicken, nuts and seeds, as well as drinks and cocktails made in Russia, sparked genuine interest in both chefs and potential partners, who during the tasting asked for more information about prices and possible supplies of products they liked at the pavilion, the REC noted.Chefs were most interested in cedar tea and nuts, as well as chaga tea, crabs, caviar, and goose foie gras, while prospective importers found interest in beverages, confectionery, and spices.According to him, "it is the chefs and restaurant critics who can appreciate not only taste and quality but also how they fit together in the dishes.""Some chefs immediately expressed a desire to use Russian products in their kitchens, and representatives of local companies plan to develop cooperation with our producers and are already thinking about the first shipments," Solodov said.Victoria Gorshkova, representative of the Russian Ministry of Agriculture in Vietnam, also participated in the tasting at the showroom in Hanoi.The tasting format is one of the ways for Russian companies to promote their goods free of charge, provided by the agribusiness demonstration and tasting pavilions available to Good Food Russia program participants.

https://sputniknews.com/20221220/rec-new-showroom-for-russian-agricultural-products-opens-in-istanbul-1105648728.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

hanoi good food, russian export center, showroom of russian agricultural products in hanoi, vietnamese visitors, russian culinary traditions