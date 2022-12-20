https://sputniknews.com/20221220/rec-new-showroom-for-russian-agricultural-products-opens-in-istanbul-1105648728.html
REC: New Showroom for Russian Agricultural Products Opens in Istanbul
REC: New Showroom for Russian Agricultural Products Opens in Istanbul
A new, fifth demonstration and tasting pavilion of Russian agro-industrial products launched in Istanbul, with more than 50 applications already submitted by
"Exporters need comprehensive support to promote their products in new markets, as well as expanding the pool of partners and buyers. This year we re-engineered this support program with the Ministry of Agriculture. Now the costs of the actual promotion, including the listing, in other words entering foreign trade networks, the registration of goods to enter the market, the transportation of exhibition samples, promotions in trade networks and other services are undertaken by the pavilion itself and these services are free of charge for the exporters," Nikishina said.The first samples of Russian products are now on the shelves of the showroom in Istanbul, and companies have already taken advantage of the new service — a free delivery of samples from the warehouse to the pavilion. Russian cereals, flour, soft drinks, and confectionary products such as waffles and dried goods have already made their way to the new pavilion.
REC: New Showroom for Russian Agricultural Products Opens in Istanbul
A new, fifth demonstration and tasting pavilion of Russian agro-industrial products launched in Istanbul, with more than 50 applications already submitted by Russian companies for placing goods on its shelves and participating in the promotion program in Turkey, Veronika Nikishina, head of the Russian Export Center (REC, part of the VEB.RF), said.
"Exporters need comprehensive support to promote their products in new markets, as well as expanding the pool of partners and buyers. This year we re-engineered this support program with the Ministry of Agriculture. Now the costs of the actual promotion, including the listing, in other words entering foreign trade networks, the registration of goods to enter the market, the transportation of exhibition samples, promotions in trade networks and other services are undertaken by the pavilion itself and these services are free of charge for the exporters," Nikishina said.
The first samples of Russian products are now on the shelves of the showroom in Istanbul, and companies have already taken advantage of the new service — a free delivery of samples from the warehouse to the pavilion. Russian cereals, flour, soft drinks, and confectionary products such as waffles and dried goods have already made their way to the new pavilion.