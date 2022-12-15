https://sputniknews.com/20221215/rec-made-in-russia-brand-exports-focus-on-prospective-africa--asia-markets-1105495373.html

REC: ‘Made in Russia’ Brand Exports Focus on Prospective Africa & Asia Markets

REC: ‘Made in Russia’ Brand Exports Focus on Prospective Africa & Asia Markets

Africa and Asia are very promising markets for goods exports under the "Made in Russia" brand, believes Alexey Murzenok, director for International Partnership... 15.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-15T15:39+0000

2022-12-15T15:39+0000

2022-12-15T15:39+0000

economy

russian export center jsc (rec)

russia

made in russia brand

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0d/1091495272_0:184:2989:1865_1920x0_80_0_0_52d688bfbf4ee57ee2b8838d357c32d2.jpg

"We often consider the African market as distant and not promising. This is not true, they really need our products right now, including high-tech ones," Murzenok said during the "Made in Russia" press conference.He also noted that people in China and other Asian markets are happy to buy "Made in Russia" branded products and regard them very well. The main thing that Russian products need is promotion to make them known to as many consumers as possible.He likewise explained the tools that the REC offers to promote Russian producers, in particular, the permanent tasting and demonstration pavilions of Russian food products in various foreign countries, as well as opportunities for Russian exporting companies to promote their goods at national marketplaces abroad.

https://sputniknews.com/20221103/made-in-russia-stand-to-feature-at-vietnam-food-fair-1103643110.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian export center jsc (rec), russia, made in russia brand