https://sputniknews.com/20230112/biden-stressed-as-intel-files-on-ukraine-iran-uk-found-among-classified-documents-1106238542.html
Biden Stressed as Intel Files on Ukraine, Iran, UK Found Among Classified Documents
Biden Stressed as Intel Files on Ukraine, Iran, UK Found Among Classified Documents
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan and Melik Abdul discussed a number of domestic and international topics, including the recent revelations... 12.01.2023, Sputnik International
2023-01-12T09:11+0000
2023-01-12T09:11+0000
2023-01-12T09:11+0000
fault lines
us
economics
economics
joe biden
justin trudeau
iran
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/0c/1106238395_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_b2922f50506bc72c28f728c9898ff8e1.png
Biden stressed as intel files on Ukraine, Iran, UK found among classified documents
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan and Melik Abdul discussed a number of domestic and international topics, including the recent revelations about the classified documents found in U.S. President Joe Biden’s private office.
Scott Ritter - Former UN Weapons Inspector and Military AnalystMark Frost - Economist and ProfessorAngie Wong - Political Analyst and Spokesperson for Veterans for America FirstJamarl Thomas - Fault Lines Co-HostElijah Magnier - War Correspondent and Political AnalystIn the first hour, the hosts spoke to Scott Ritter about the ongoing Russian Special Military Operation in Ukraine and the latest updates from the Battle of Bakhmut.In the second hour, economist Mark Frost joined Fault Lines to discuss the latest World Bank report about a looming global recession and his economic outlook for 2023.Later in the hour, Fault Lines was joined by Angie Wong to talk about the contents in the classified documents found in the private office of US President Joe Biden and the hypocrisy in its news coverage.In the third hour, Fault Lines was joined by fellow host Jamarl Thomas, who is reporting from Mexico City on the ongoing tripartite meeting between US President Joe Biden, his counterpart Andreas Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.Later in the hour, veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier joined the show to discuss the US Navy’s alleged seizure of an Iranian ship transporting weapons to Yemen.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/0c/1106238395_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_93847f95e657b7349dc21f3963e591d3.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
us, economics, economics, joe biden, justin trudeau, iran, аудио
us, economics, economics, joe biden, justin trudeau, iran, аудио
Biden Stressed as Intel Files on Ukraine, Iran, UK Found Among Classified Documents
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan and Melik Abdul discussed a number of domestic and international topics, including the recent revelations about the classified documents found in US President Joe Biden’s private office.
Scott Ritter - Former UN Weapons Inspector and Military Analyst
Mark Frost - Economist and Professor
Angie Wong - Political Analyst and Spokesperson for Veterans for America First
Jamarl Thomas - Fault Lines Co-Host
Elijah Magnier - War Correspondent and Political Analyst
In the first hour, the hosts spoke to Scott Ritter about the ongoing Russian Special Military Operation in Ukraine and the latest updates from the Battle of Bakhmut.
In the second hour, economist Mark Frost joined Fault Lines to discuss the latest World Bank report about a looming global recession and his economic outlook for 2023.
Later in the hour, Fault Lines was joined by Angie Wong to talk about the contents in the classified documents found in the private office of US President Joe Biden and the hypocrisy in its news coverage.
In the third hour, Fault Lines was joined by fellow host Jamarl Thomas, who is reporting from Mexico City on the ongoing tripartite meeting between US President Joe Biden, his counterpart Andreas Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Later in the hour, veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier joined the show to discuss the US Navy’s alleged seizure of an Iranian ship transporting weapons to Yemen.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.