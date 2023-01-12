https://sputniknews.com/20230112/biden-stressed-as-intel-files-on-ukraine-iran-uk-found-among-classified-documents-1106238542.html

Biden Stressed as Intel Files on Ukraine, Iran, UK Found Among Classified Documents

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan and Melik Abdul discussed a number of domestic and international topics, including the recent revelations... 12.01.2023, Sputnik International

Biden stressed as intel files on Ukraine, Iran, UK found among classified documents On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan and Melik Abdul discussed a number of domestic and international topics, including the recent revelations about the classified documents found in U.S. President Joe Biden’s private office.

Scott Ritter - Former UN Weapons Inspector and Military AnalystMark Frost - Economist and ProfessorAngie Wong - Political Analyst and Spokesperson for Veterans for America FirstJamarl Thomas - Fault Lines Co-HostElijah Magnier - War Correspondent and Political AnalystIn the first hour, the hosts spoke to Scott Ritter about the ongoing Russian Special Military Operation in Ukraine and the latest updates from the Battle of Bakhmut.In the second hour, economist Mark Frost joined Fault Lines to discuss the latest World Bank report about a looming global recession and his economic outlook for 2023.Later in the hour, Fault Lines was joined by Angie Wong to talk about the contents in the classified documents found in the private office of US President Joe Biden and the hypocrisy in its news coverage.In the third hour, Fault Lines was joined by fellow host Jamarl Thomas, who is reporting from Mexico City on the ongoing tripartite meeting between US President Joe Biden, his counterpart Andreas Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.Later in the hour, veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier joined the show to discuss the US Navy’s alleged seizure of an Iranian ship transporting weapons to Yemen.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

