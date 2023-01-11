https://sputniknews.com/20230111/russia-rejects-allegations-made-in-attempt-to-besmirch-its-assistance-in-mali-envoy-to-un-says-1106214979.html

Russia Rejects Allegations Made in Attempt to Besmirch Its Assistance in Mali, Envoy to UN Says

Russia Rejects Allegations Made in Attempt to Besmirch Its Assistance in Mali, Envoy to UN Says

This article is about Russia rejecting the accusations made by some countries on the UN Security Council whose aim is to tarnish Russian assistance in Mali and other African states.

2023-01-11T06:23+0000

2023-01-11T06:23+0000

2023-01-11T06:23+0000

africa

west africa

mali

russia

the united nations (un)

unsc

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/0b/1106214834_0:297:3113:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_53e1dd252ae1f3704b7ee6fafeb19e91.jpg

"We, however, reject any basis considerations that are trying to besmirch Russian assistance in Mali and in other countries in Africa," Evstigneeva said during a meeting of the UN Security Council. In late December, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Moscow is inviting all African countries to the forthcoming Russia-Africa summit, noting that Washington had excluded various African states during a similar gathering it organized last month. The US-Africa Summit was attended by the heads of state and government of 49 African states, as well as by a representative of the African Union. However, Mali, Burkina Faso, Guinea and Sudan were not invited to attend the summit. Zimbabwe and South Africa earlier said they would not attend the summit. The first Russia-Africa summit was held in October 2019 in Sochi. The second summit is scheduled for July in St. Petersburg.

africa

west africa

mali

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, africa, mali, burkina faso, un security council, russian assistance in mali, russian assistance in africa,