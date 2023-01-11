https://sputniknews.com/20230111/literally-insane-aoc-mocked-after-claiming-gas-stoves-linked-to-brain-damage-1106232802.html

'Literally Insane': AOC Mocked After Claiming Gas Stoves Linked to Brain Damage

'Literally Insane': AOC Mocked After Claiming Gas Stoves Linked to Brain Damage

When AOC inquired whether Rep. Jackson is aware that “ongoing exposure to NO2 from gas stoves is linked to reduced cognitive performance,” one netizen wondered if AOC’s tweet was an attack on celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay.

2023-01-11T19:08+0000

2023-01-11T19:08+0000

2023-01-11T19:11+0000

viral

alexandria ocasio-cortez

gas

social media

criticism

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/0d/1082616665_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_d35598cf0b232deed1bf89d1739e6352.jpg

US Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has come under fire online after attempting to mock another member of Congress, Republican Representative Ronny Jackson, over the issue of gas stoves.With the US Consumer Product Safety Commission mulling a ban on gas stoves in the country, Jackson tweeted that he will never give up his stove, adding: “If the maniacs in the White House come for my stove, they can pry it from my cold dead hands.”In response, AOC inquired whether Jackson is aware that “ongoing exposure to NO2 from gas stoves is linked to reduced cognitive performance.”Her remark quickly elicited a barrage of mockery from many social media users.“I’m certain you are right,” one netizen wrote in a tweet featuring photos of AOC and US Vice-President Kamala Harris standing near gas stoves.“Clearly Joe has been around too many stoves,” another one quipped, apparently referring to President Joe Biden.Another social media user jokingly inquired whether AOC’s tweet was an attack on celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, while yet another netizen simply wrote: “Dems are literally insane.”

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

alexandria ocasio-cortez, gas stove ban