'Literally Insane': AOC Mocked After Claiming Gas Stoves Linked to Brain Damage
'Literally Insane': AOC Mocked After Claiming Gas Stoves Linked to Brain Damage
When AOC inquired whether Rep. Jackson is aware that “ongoing exposure to NO2 from gas stoves is linked to reduced cognitive performance,” one netizen wondered if AOC’s tweet was an attack on celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay.
US Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has come under fire online after attempting to mock another member of Congress, Republican Representative Ronny Jackson, over the issue of gas stoves.With the US Consumer Product Safety Commission mulling a ban on gas stoves in the country, Jackson tweeted that he will never give up his stove, adding: “If the maniacs in the White House come for my stove, they can pry it from my cold dead hands.”In response, AOC inquired whether Jackson is aware that “ongoing exposure to NO2 from gas stoves is linked to reduced cognitive performance.”Her remark quickly elicited a barrage of mockery from many social media users.“I’m certain you are right,” one netizen wrote in a tweet featuring photos of AOC and US Vice-President Kamala Harris standing near gas stoves.“Clearly Joe has been around too many stoves,” another one quipped, apparently referring to President Joe Biden.Another social media user jokingly inquired whether AOC’s tweet was an attack on celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, while yet another netizen simply wrote: “Dems are literally insane.”
19:08 GMT 11.01.2023 (Updated: 19:11 GMT 11.01.2023)
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., attends a House Oversight Committee hearing on high prescription drugs prices shortly after her private meeting with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, July 26, 2019
One social media user wondered if the lawmaker's remark about gas stoves was some sort of an attack against a famous celebrity chef, while another netizen even brought the current US president into the equation.
US Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has come under fire online after attempting to mock another member of Congress, Republican Representative Ronny Jackson, over the issue of gas stoves.
With the US Consumer Product Safety Commission mulling a ban on gas stoves in the country, Jackson tweeted that he will never give up his stove, adding: “If the maniacs in the White House come for my stove, they can pry it from my cold dead hands.”
In response, AOC inquired whether Jackson is aware that “ongoing exposure to NO2 from gas stoves is linked to reduced cognitive performance.”
Her remark quickly elicited a barrage of mockery from many social media users.
“I’m certain you are right,” one netizen wrote in a tweet featuring photos of AOC and US Vice-President Kamala Harris standing near gas stoves.
“Clearly Joe has been around too many stoves,” another one quipped, apparently referring to President Joe Biden.
Another social media user jokingly inquired whether AOC’s tweet was an attack on celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, while yet another netizen simply wrote: “Dems are literally insane.”
