https://sputniknews.com/20230111/kremlin-calls-reports-on-closing-borders-for-military-age-russians-hoax-1106220468.html
Kremlin Calls Reports on Closing Borders for Military-Age Russians 'Hoax'
Kremlin Calls Reports on Closing Borders for Military-Age Russians 'Hoax'
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that reports on banning Russian men eligible for military service from traveling outside the country are a "hoax" and "information sabotage."
2023-01-11T11:45+0000
2023-01-11T11:45+0000
2023-01-11T11:46+0000
russia
dmitry peskov
information war
hoax
russian federal security service (fsb)
mobilization
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107941/39/1079413913_0:0:3035:1708_1920x0_80_0_0_5da4f327e706d710734e029ff930f9a8.jpg
Last week, Ukrainian media citing the country's intelligence services reported that the Russian Federal Security Service had ordered border services to put restrictions on traveling outside Russia for citizens who are eligible for military service. Over the past few days, media outlets have been speculating that there would be a new wave of mobilization in Russia. The Russian authorities refuted such reports, with President Vladimir Putin saying in December that there is no need for resuming mobilization.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107941/39/1079413913_0:0:2729:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_6e1a6c402cb43c82bbf9b3012458c076.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
information war against russia, dmitry peskov, russia not closing borders, ukrainian propaganda
information war against russia, dmitry peskov, russia not closing borders, ukrainian propaganda
Kremlin Calls Reports on Closing Borders for Military-Age Russians 'Hoax'
11:45 GMT 11.01.2023 (Updated: 11:46 GMT 11.01.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that reports on banning Russian men eligible for military service from traveling outside the country are a "hoax" and "information sabotage."
Last week, Ukrainian media citing the country's intelligence services reported that the Russian Federal Security Service
had ordered border services to put restrictions on traveling outside Russia for citizens who are eligible for military service.
"It is a simple information hoax, information sabotage, so to speak," Peskov said, commenting on the reports.
Over the past few days, media outlets have been speculating
that there would be a new wave of mobilization in Russia. The Russian authorities refuted such reports, with President Vladimir Putin saying in December that there is no need for resuming mobilization.