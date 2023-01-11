International
LIVE: Vladimir Putin Meets With Members of Government
Kremlin Calls Reports on Closing Borders for Military-Age Russians 'Hoax'
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that reports on banning Russian men eligible for military service from traveling outside the country are a "hoax" and "information sabotage."
Last week, Ukrainian media citing the country's intelligence services reported that the Russian Federal Security Service had ordered border services to put restrictions on traveling outside Russia for citizens who are eligible for military service. Over the past few days, media outlets have been speculating that there would be a new wave of mobilization in Russia. The Russian authorities refuted such reports, with President Vladimir Putin saying in December that there is no need for resuming mobilization.
11:45 GMT 11.01.2023
