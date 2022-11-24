https://sputniknews.com/20221124/fsb-foils-ukrainian-sabotage-attempt-on-south-stream-gas-pipeline-1104626531.html
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An attempt by the Ukrainian intelligence to arrange sabotage on the gas pipeline in the Volgograd region, through which gas is supplied to Turkey and Europe, has been prevented, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday.
"The Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation prevented an attempt by the Ukrainian intelligence to commit a sabotage and terrorist act on the South Stream gas pipeline, which supplies energy to Turkey and Europe," the statement says.
In the case of a prevented sabotage
on the gas pipeline, Russian citizens were detained, four mines and 4 kilograms of plastite were confiscated.
Over the past months, Russian authorities reported multiple attempts by Ukrainian SBU agents to stage terror attacks throughout the country. In October, the Kiev regime sent a car bomb
to the Kerch Strait Bridge, which links the Crimean peninsula to Krasnodar. The explosion killed many people and damaged the structure.
In response, Russia launched a series of airstrikes against Ukrainian energy, defense, military and communications infrastructure targets.