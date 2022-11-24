https://sputniknews.com/20221124/fsb-foils-ukrainian-sabotage-attempt-on-south-stream-gas-pipeline-1104626531.html

FSB Foils Ukrainian Sabotage Attempt on South Stream Gas Pipeline

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An attempt by the Ukrainian intelligence to arrange sabotage on the gas pipeline in the Volgograd region, through which gas is supplied to... 24.11.2022, Sputnik International

In the case of a prevented sabotage on the gas pipeline, Russian citizens were detained, four mines and 4 kilograms of plastite were confiscated.Over the past months, Russian authorities reported multiple attempts by Ukrainian SBU agents to stage terror attacks throughout the country. In October, the Kiev regime sent a car bomb to the Kerch Strait Bridge, which links the Crimean peninsula to Krasnodar. The explosion killed many people and damaged the structure.In response, Russia launched a series of airstrikes against Ukrainian energy, defense, military and communications infrastructure targets.

