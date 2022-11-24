International
FSB Foils Ukrainian Sabotage Attempt on South Stream Gas Pipeline
FSB Foils Ukrainian Sabotage Attempt on South Stream Gas Pipeline
In the case of a prevented sabotage on the gas pipeline, Russian citizens were detained, four mines and 4 kilograms of plastite were confiscated.Over the past months, Russian authorities reported multiple attempts by Ukrainian SBU agents to stage terror attacks throughout the country. In October, the Kiev regime sent a car bomb to the Kerch Strait Bridge, which links the Crimean peninsula to Krasnodar. The explosion killed many people and damaged the structure.In response, Russia launched a series of airstrikes against Ukrainian energy, defense, military and communications infrastructure targets.
© Photo : FSB Center for Public RelationsFSB prevented a terrorist attack on a gas pipeline
24.11.2022
© Photo : FSB Center for Public Relations
