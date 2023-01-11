https://sputniknews.com/20230111/gwen-stefani-called-out-online-after-claiming-to-be-japanese-1106232647.html

While some netizens did not seem to be impressed by Stefani's remarks, others argued that the singer's actions should not get her "canceled."

US singer Gwen Stefani has caused quite a ruckus online over a remark she made in a recent interview.Talking to a US women’s magazine writer, Stefani, who was born to Italian-American parents, said "My god, I'm Japanese and didn't know it" as she was recalling her past visit to Tokyo.As several media outlets have pointed out, the singer has been previously criticized for allegedly appropriating Japanese culture, and her latest revelations did not seem to sit well with many social media users.“Imagine you're Gwen Stefani's PR team and you've done the years of work to bury her fetishism and cultural appropriation from the public's consciousness and in 2023 she brings it back to the forefront, DOUBLES DOWN, and goes around calling herself Japanese,” one netizen quipped. “I would just quit lmao.”"Gwen Stefani said she was Japanese because she was a fan of Harajuku culture. Like wow, I didn't know you could become multiracial just like that,” mused another.There were also those, however, who argued that Stefani shouldn't be canceled “for any forms of cultural appropriation” as she “did it perfectly and actually included cultured [sic] in her music and gave it representation and she will forever be mother for that.”

