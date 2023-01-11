International
Data sharing - Sputnik International, 1920
Viral
Find the latest viral stories, photos and videos at Sputnik!
https://sputniknews.com/20230111/gwen-stefani-called-out-online-after-claiming-to-be-japanese-1106232647.html
Gwen Stefani Called Out Online After Claiming to 'Be Japanese'
Gwen Stefani Called Out Online After Claiming to 'Be Japanese'
While some netizens did not seem to be impressed by Stefani's remarks, others argued that the singer's actions should not get her "canceled."
2023-01-11T19:03+0000
2023-01-11T19:03+0000
viral
singer
cultural appropriation
allegations
social media
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/0a/1082592790_0:188:2975:1861_1920x0_80_0_0_63917a4671dfed4faf68bf3e4ca470a4.jpg
US singer Gwen Stefani has caused quite a ruckus online over a remark she made in a recent interview.Talking to a US women’s magazine writer, Stefani, who was born to Italian-American parents, said "My god, I'm Japanese and didn't know it" as she was recalling her past visit to Tokyo.As several media outlets have pointed out, the singer has been previously criticized for allegedly appropriating Japanese culture, and her latest revelations did not seem to sit well with many social media users.“Imagine you're Gwen Stefani's PR team and you've done the years of work to bury her fetishism and cultural appropriation from the public's consciousness and in 2023 she brings it back to the forefront, DOUBLES DOWN, and goes around calling herself Japanese,” one netizen quipped. “I would just quit lmao.”"Gwen Stefani said she was Japanese because she was a fan of Harajuku culture. Like wow, I didn't know you could become multiracial just like that,” mused another.There were also those, however, who argued that Stefani shouldn't be canceled “for any forms of cultural appropriation” as she “did it perfectly and actually included cultured [sic] in her music and gave it representation and she will forever be mother for that.”
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/0a/1082592790_122:0:2853:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4f80aadd768b356048c63dabd37b2316.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
gwen stefani, cultural appropriation
gwen stefani, cultural appropriation

Gwen Stefani Called Out Online After Claiming to 'Be Japanese'

19:03 GMT 11.01.2023
© AP Photo / Evan AgostiniSinger Gwen Stefani attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala
Singer Gwen Stefani attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.01.2023
© AP Photo / Evan Agostini
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
While some netizens did not seem to be impressed by Stefani's remarks, others argued that the singer's actions should not get her "canceled."
US singer Gwen Stefani has caused quite a ruckus online over a remark she made in a recent interview.
Talking to a US women’s magazine writer, Stefani, who was born to Italian-American parents, said "My god, I'm Japanese and didn't know it" as she was recalling her past visit to Tokyo.
As several media outlets have pointed out, the singer has been previously criticized for allegedly appropriating Japanese culture, and her latest revelations did not seem to sit well with many social media users.
“Imagine you're Gwen Stefani's PR team and you've done the years of work to bury her fetishism and cultural appropriation from the public's consciousness and in 2023 she brings it back to the forefront, DOUBLES DOWN, and goes around calling herself Japanese,” one netizen quipped. “I would just quit lmao.”
"Gwen Stefani said she was Japanese because she was a fan of Harajuku culture. Like wow, I didn't know you could become multiracial just like that,” mused another.
There were also those, however, who argued that Stefani shouldn't be canceled “for any forms of cultural appropriation” as she “did it perfectly and actually included cultured [sic] in her music and gave it representation and she will forever be mother for that.”
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала