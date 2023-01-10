International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputniknews.com/20230110/libya-presidential-council-chairman-lna-commander-hold-talks-in-cairo-advisor-says-1106187359.html
Libya Presidential Council Chairman, LNA Commander Hold Talks in Cairo, Advisor Says
Libya Presidential Council Chairman, LNA Commander Hold Talks in Cairo, Advisor Says
This article is about Libyan Presidential Council Chairman Mohamed Menfi and Libyan National Army (LNA) commander Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar holding a meeting in Cairo.
2023-01-10T06:29+0000
2023-01-10T06:29+0000
africa
north africa
libya
talks
mohamed menfi
khalifa haftar
cairo
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/0a/1106187191_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_240b6a52a3075eaa1d094cb58b71b276.jpg
Earlier, a number of Libyan media, citing a source, reported a meeting in Cairo on Monday between the LNA commander and the head of the Presidential Council. According to media reports, the meeting discussed the settlement of the intra-Libyan crisis. According to a Sputnik source close to Menfi, Libyan politicians "will continue their meetings in Cairo on Tuesday in the presence of Egyptian officials."
africa
north africa
libya
cairo
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/0a/1106187191_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_712fc1fc46c84449b2edf260d6be2488.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
lna commander, libya presidential council chairman, meeting in cairo, mohamed menfi and khalifa haftar, libyan national army (lna),
lna commander, libya presidential council chairman, meeting in cairo, mohamed menfi and khalifa haftar, libyan national army (lna),

Libya Presidential Council Chairman, LNA Commander Hold Talks in Cairo, Advisor Says

06:29 GMT 10.01.2023
© AP Photo / Francois MoriLibyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, left, and head of the Presidential Council of Libya Mohamed al-Menfi arrive for a conference with several world leaders in Paris, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021.
Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, left, and head of the Presidential Council of Libya Mohamed al-Menfi arrive for a conference with several world leaders in Paris, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.01.2023
© AP Photo / Francois Mori
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
CAIRO (Sputnik) - Libyan Presidential Council Chairman Mohamed Menfi and Libyan National Army (LNA) commander Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar held a meeting in Cairo, an advisor to the Presidential Council chairman told Sputnik.
Earlier, a number of Libyan media, citing a source, reported a meeting in Cairo on Monday between the LNA commander and the head of the Presidential Council. According to media reports, the meeting discussed the settlement of the intra-Libyan crisis.
"I do confirm that they are in Cairo and held a meeting," the advisor said, without providing details of the talks.
According to a Sputnik source close to Menfi, Libyan politicians "will continue their meetings in Cairo on Tuesday in the presence of Egyptian officials."
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала