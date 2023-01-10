https://sputniknews.com/20230110/libya-presidential-council-chairman-lna-commander-hold-talks-in-cairo-advisor-says-1106187359.html

Libya Presidential Council Chairman, LNA Commander Hold Talks in Cairo, Advisor Says

This article is about Libyan Presidential Council Chairman Mohamed Menfi and Libyan National Army (LNA) commander Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar holding a meeting in Cairo.

Earlier, a number of Libyan media, citing a source, reported a meeting in Cairo on Monday between the LNA commander and the head of the Presidential Council. According to media reports, the meeting discussed the settlement of the intra-Libyan crisis. According to a Sputnik source close to Menfi, Libyan politicians "will continue their meetings in Cairo on Tuesday in the presence of Egyptian officials."

