Libya Presidential Council Chairman, LNA Commander Hold Talks in Cairo, Advisor Says
Libya Presidential Council Chairman, LNA Commander Hold Talks in Cairo, Advisor Says
CAIRO (Sputnik) - Libyan Presidential Council Chairman Mohamed Menfi and Libyan National Army (LNA) commander Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar held a meeting in Cairo, an advisor to the Presidential Council chairman told Sputnik.
Earlier, a number of Libyan media, citing a source, reported a meeting in Cairo on Monday between the LNA commander and the head of the Presidential Council. According to media reports, the meeting discussed the settlement of the intra-Libyan crisis.
"I do confirm that they are in Cairo and held a meeting," the advisor said, without providing details of the talks.
According to a Sputnik source close to Menfi, Libyan politicians "will continue their meetings in Cairo on Tuesday in the presence of Egyptian officials."