Japan and US Sign Agreement on Joint Development of New Generation Nuclear Reactors Reports Suggest

Japan and the United States reached an agreement on extending bilateral cooperation in development of next generation nuclear reactors and energy security

2023-01-10T06:20+0000

According to the local news agency, the agreement was signed by Japanese Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura and US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm. The sides agreed to boost cooperation in development and construction of next generation nuclear reactors, including smaller module reactors, in both countries, as well as in third countries, the media noted. Besides, Japan and the US are going to join efforts in LNG supplies and collaborate more closely on other energy issues. Nishimura also explained the government’s decision to allow operations of nuclear power plants (NPPs) older than 60 years under certain conditions. In late 2022, the Atomic Energy Commission, the main nuclear regulatory body of Japan, approved operations of NPPs that has been in service over 60 years, provided facilities passed an inspection by experts.

