Fifteen US Commandos Reportedly Questioned Under Investigation Into Drug Use

Fifteen US Army Special Operations Command (USASOC) soldiers were questioned last week under an investigation into drug use at Fort Bragg military base.

All 15 commandos were released after questioning, with two of them being "cleared of any wrongdoing," Lt. Col. Michael Burns, spokesman for the USASOC, said.Burns added that the investigation by the US Army Criminal Investigation Division was not over, thus it was inappropriate to discuss any details. Burns added that the USASOC did not condone any drug use and was fully cooperating with the investigators. No soldiers were detained or charged.

