Bolsonaro Supporters Storm Brazilian Capital to Demand Overthrow of Lula
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas, Manila Chan and Melik Abdul discussed a number of domestic and international topics, including the storming of government buildings by a throng of supporters loyal to ex-Brazilian President Jair Bolsonro.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystRobert Patillo - Civil Rights AttorneySusan Pai - Immigration AttorneyCamila Escalante - Journalist and Correspondent in Latin AmericaIn the first hour, the hosts spoke to Mark Sleboda about the Russian military’s recent advances, following the Kiev regime’s rejection of the Orthodox Christmas ceasefire that was proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.In the second hour, Robert Patillo joined the team to discuss Republican Congressman Kevin McCarthy's first day as Speaker of the House after several votes that stretched three days.Later in the second hour, the team spoke with Susan Pai about Biden’s visit to the U.S.-Mexico border and the sites he avoided.In the third hour, Fault Lines was joined by Camila Escalante to discuss the Bolsonaro loyalists that stormed the Brazilian government buildings, prompting the deployment of the military to restore order.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst
Robert Patillo - Civil Rights Attorney
Susan Pai - Immigration Attorney
Camila Escalante - Journalist and Correspondent in Latin America
In the first hour, the hosts spoke to Mark Sleboda about the Russian military’s recent advances, following the Kiev regime’s rejection of the Orthodox Christmas ceasefire that was proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
In the second hour, Robert Patillo joined the team to discuss Republican Congressman Kevin McCarthy's first day as Speaker of the House after several votes that stretched three days.
Later in the second hour, the team spoke with Susan Pai about Biden’s visit to the U.S.-Mexico border and the sites he avoided.
In the third hour, Fault Lines was joined by Camila Escalante to discuss the Bolsonaro loyalists that stormed the Brazilian government buildings, prompting the deployment of the military to restore order.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.