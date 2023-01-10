https://sputniknews.com/20230110/bed-bath--bankruptcy-investors-fear-retailers-collapse-after-reporting-huge-losses-1106207250.html

Bed Bath & Bankruptcy? Investors Fear Retailer’s Collapse After Reporting Huge Losses

Bed Bath & Bankruptcy? Investors Fear Retailer’s Collapse After Reporting Huge Losses

When Bed Bath & Beyond (BB&B)announced its quarterly losses on Tuesday, they were even lower than the already-dismal expectations by the company, increasing... 10.01.2023, Sputnik International

2023-01-10T21:47+0000

2023-01-10T21:47+0000

2023-01-10T21:42+0000

americas

bankruptcy

us

stocks

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/04/1100369759_0:13:1057:607_1920x0_80_0_0_630395266d76368677926c3641c509b7.png

The company said on Tuesday it lost $393 million during the third fiscal quarter, which ended on November 26, 2022. That was nearly $8 million more than it had predicted and a 42% increase over its losses for the same period a year prior.CEO Sue Gove said BB&B would cut another $80 to $100 million in costs, including layoffs, across more than 100 stores, having already slashed costs considerably.Although its stock value trended upward slightly following the news, over the previous year BB&B’s value has collapsed by 84.74% to just $1.98 on Tuesday.The company has struggled to meet its expenses or to finance its $1.2 billion in debt, saying last week it had failed to refinance some of that debt just weeks after announcing it was taking out another loan.Gove, a former retail executive, was named the company’s CEO in October in the latest attempt by the board to get control over a failed brand makeover.In early 2021, as amateur stock traders began coordinating their purchases of small-time stocks through the Reddit forum WallStreetBets, Bed Bath & Beyond became a favorite buy. Alongside GameStop and other cheap stocks commonly bet against by professional shorters, BB&B’s value became inflated by the amateurs’ holdings, doubling in price in a couple of weeks. However, the boost didn’t last, and after the federal government began cracking down on Robinhood, the stock-trading app used by the amateurs, the inflated stocks’ value began to fall again.

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

bankruptcy, us, stocks