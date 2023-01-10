https://sputniknews.com/20230110/australia-faces-shortage-of-antibiotics-due-to-disrupted-foreign-supplies--1106188976.html

Australia Faces Shortage of Antibiotics Due to Disrupted Foreign Supplies

Australia Faces Shortage of Antibiotics Due to Disrupted Foreign Supplies

Australian pharmacies are experiencing shortage of antibiotics due to logistic issues with supplies from abroad

2023-01-10T08:38+0000

2023-01-10T08:38+0000

2023-01-10T08:41+0000

world

australia & oceania

antibiotics

medicine

healthcare

covid-19

painkillers

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106325/25/1063252545_0:67:1280:787_1920x0_80_0_0_c3c2408bd264c996c24472f58fb0b857.jpg

She added that the issue was caused by inadequate logistics and not by an increased demand. Adele Tahan noted that Australia did not produce many medications and relied on foreign supplies, which covered up to 90% of the country’s needs. Apart from disrupted supply chains, the expert said that dropping antibiotics prices in Australia made the country’s market less attractive for foreign manufacturers. The Americain media earlier reported, citing the WHO, that some US and European pharmacists registered shortage of popular pain killers, for example, paracetamol, due to growing demand caused by a great number of seasonal infections. Besides, they reported shortage of antibiotics, including penicillin and amoxicillin, across the globe. Healthcare experts say that during COVID-19 pandemic, the lower demand for antibiotics and economic recession forced manufacturers to decrease production of medicines. Now, in the first winter without restrictions in two years, companies are unable to ramp up output due to challenged supply chains, higher energy prices and various regulations.

australia & oceania

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

shortage of antibiotics in australia, logistic issues, shortage of pain killers in us, shortage of pain killers in europe, covid-19 pandemic