https://sputniknews.com/20230109/canberras-ex-pm-turnbull-blasts-aukus-sub-deal-as-abdication-of-australian-sovereignty-1106179642.html

Canberra’s Ex-PM Turnbull Blasts AUKUS Sub Deal as ‘Abdication of Australian Sovereignty’

Canberra’s Ex-PM Turnbull Blasts AUKUS Sub Deal as ‘Abdication of Australian Sovereignty’

In comments made on Twitter on Sunday, former Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull criticized his successor, Scott Morrison, for penning a deal with... 09.01.2023, Sputnik International

2023-01-09T19:31+0000

2023-01-09T19:31+0000

2023-01-09T19:26+0000

world

malcolm turnbull

australia & oceania

virginia-class

submarine

aukus

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106654/73/1066547354_0:313:4711:2962_1920x0_80_0_0_17305d7039b2daf8687e933100b22792.jpg

The deal was foundational to the Australia-United Kingdom-United States (AUKUS) security pact, one of several founded by Washington in recent years in an attempt to unite Indo-Pacific nations with the US and against China.“It is surely remarkable that this abdication of Australian sovereignty was effected by the Morrison government and now, apparently, endorsed and adopted by the Albanese government,” he added.Australia has long rejected nuclear weapons as well as nuclear power, meaning it will be completely dependent upon the US to fuel such submarines. Further, US attack submarines use weapons-grade uranium as nuclear fuel, creating a potentially dangerous situation. Many nations have decried the deal as nuclear proliferation, including Iran, which the West has long accused of pursuing nuclear weapons, despite its official rejection of them, as justification for destructive economic sanctions, espionage, and assassinations in Iran.Turnbull’s comments were made in response to a recent report in US media about lawmakers’ fears the deal to sell Australia Virginia-class nuclear-powered submarines (SSNs) could cause more problems than benefits for the Pentagon.At the time, Reed and Inhofe were the chairman and ranking member, respectively, of the Senate Armed Services Committee, but Inhofe retired when his term ended on January 3.“We are concerned that what was initially touted as a ‘do no harm’ opportunity to support Australia and the United Kingdom and build long-term competitive advantages for the US and its pacific allies, may be turning into a zero-sum game for scarce, highly advanced US SSNs,” the two wrote, adding that the US should not sell or transfer any Virginia-class submarines to Australia before it has filled the demands of the US Navy.The US Navy has ordered 66 Virginia-class submarines; under the AUKUS deal, the Royal Australian Navy is set to receive eight.

australia & oceania

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

malcolm turnbull, australia & oceania, virginia-class, submarine, aukus