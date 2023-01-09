https://sputniknews.com/20230109/uk-households-will-be-2100-short-by-late-2023---survey-1106163530.html

UK Households Will Be £2,100 Short By Late 2023: Survey

UK Households Will Be £2,100 Short By Late 2023: Survey

The Living Standards Outlook 2023 by the Resolution Foundation shows that Britain's cost-of-living crisis is far from over and that the worst is yet to come.

2023-01-09T14:26+0000

2023-01-09T14:26+0000

2023-01-09T14:35+0000

uk

cost of living

crisis

inflation

economy

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/1d/1105878484_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_d986a0323087be2aeacb678ee9846fad.jpg

Each British household will be £2,100 short by the end of 2023, according to the Resolution Foundation. The Outlook predicts that the worst of the already two-years-long cost-of-living crisis in the country is yet to come.The Resolution Foundation is an independent British think tank established in 2005. Its stated aim is to ‘improve the living standards’ of low- and middle-income families. According to its latest Living Standards Outlook, the crisis will continue to affect the UK in 2023.A survey of 10,000 Brits revealed the following:The authors have also made some economic calculations. According to the presented numbers:The exploding cost-of-living crisis in the United Kingdom began in 2021, when prices for many basic necessities began to rise faster than household incomes, causing real incomes to plummet. Soaring inflation in Britain, the COVID-19 pandemic, and sanctions imposed on Russia over the start of its special military operation in Ukraine are among the reasons for the worsening of the crisis.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Egor Shapovalov

Egor Shapovalov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Egor Shapovalov

living standards outlook 2023, resolution foundation living standards outlook 2023, uk cost of living crisis prospects, uk poverty, uk hunger, uk economic crisis