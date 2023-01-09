https://sputniknews.com/20230109/osaka-japan-residents-spot-whale-in-local-river-for-first-time---video-1106154595.html
Osaka, Japan Residents Spot Whale in Local River for First Time - Video
A whale swam to the residents of the western Japanese city of Osaka for the first time. Experts say that this has never happened before.
According to a Japanese newspaper, Osaka citizens noticed a whale about 8 meters in length which had entered the Yodogawa river."Whales have never swum into our river before. It was probably here by accident, chasing prey," the newspaper quoted a local oceanarium employee, who called the appearance of the giant mammal "an exceptional event."A Japanese TV channel shared a video of the whale swimming in the river, and it quickly went viral.The Japan Coast Guard was notified about the whale near Osaka Bay at around 8 a.m.Officers from 5th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters are currently monitoring the animal's behavior from a patrol boat, gathering information on its health status. They are also alerting nearby ships about the whale's movements.
