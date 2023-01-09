https://sputniknews.com/20230109/europe-nato-pumped-tens-of-billions-of-dollars-of-arms-supplies-into-ukraine---kremlin-1106161472.html

Europe, NATO 'Pumped Tens of Billions of Dollars' of Arms Supplies Into Ukraine: Kremlin

Europe, NATO 'Pumped Tens of Billions of Dollars' of Arms Supplies Into Ukraine: Kremlin

The EU and NATO have supplied "tens of billions of dollars" worth of arms to Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

2023-01-09T11:14+0000

2023-01-09T11:14+0000

2023-01-09T11:18+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

joe biden

olaf scholz

emmanuel macron

dmitry peskov

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/06/1100418475_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_1745690c872bb76468b1f225dcd8717f.jpg

Last week, US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz released a joint statement announcing commitments of infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine. French President Emmanuel Macron, in turn, promised his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, to supply Kiev with an unspecified number of AMX-10 RC armored combat vehicles. "It hardly makes sense to speak only of France's decision. We know that collective Europe, the North Atlantic Alliance, and the United States have pumped tens of billions of dollars into Ukraine through the supply of arms," Peskov told reporters.These deliveries cannot fundamentally change anything, the official added.

https://sputniknews.com/20230107/report-western-military-aid-to-kiev-reflects-lack-of-desire-for-peace-1106095487.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia's special military operation in ukraine, western funding of ukraine, ukrainian crisis, russian military operation in ukraine, russian special operation in ukraine, ukrainian crisis, conflict in ukraine, war in ukraine, west fuelling conflict in ukraine