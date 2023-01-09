Europe, NATO 'Pumped Tens of Billions of Dollars' of Arms Supplies Into Ukraine: Kremlin

International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
The EU and NATO have supplied "tens of billions of dollars" worth of arms to Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
2023-01-09T11:14+0000
2023-01-09T11:18+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
joe biden
olaf scholz
emmanuel macron
dmitry peskov
Last week, US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz released a joint statement announcing commitments of infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine. French President Emmanuel Macron, in turn, promised his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, to supply Kiev with an unspecified number of AMX-10 RC armored combat vehicles. "It hardly makes sense to speak only of France's decision. We know that collective Europe, the North Atlantic Alliance, and the United States have pumped tens of billions of dollars into Ukraine through the supply of arms," Peskov told reporters.These deliveries cannot fundamentally change anything, the official added.
russia's special military operation in ukraine, western funding of ukraine, ukrainian crisis, russian military operation in ukraine, russian special operation in ukraine, ukrainian crisis, conflict in ukraine, war in ukraine, west fuelling conflict in ukraine
russia's special military operation in ukraine, western funding of ukraine, ukrainian crisis, russian military operation in ukraine, russian special operation in ukraine, ukrainian crisis, conflict in ukraine, war in ukraine, west fuelling conflict in ukraine

11:14 GMT 09.01.2023 (Updated: 11:18 GMT 09.01.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The EU and NATO have supplied "tens of billions of dollars" worth of arms to Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
Last week, US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz released a joint statement announcing commitments of infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine. French President Emmanuel Macron, in turn, promised his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, to supply Kiev with an unspecified number of AMX-10 RC armored combat vehicles.
"It hardly makes sense to speak only of France's decision. We know that collective Europe, the North Atlantic Alliance, and the United States have pumped tens of billions of dollars into Ukraine through the supply of arms," Peskov told reporters.
These deliveries cannot fundamentally change anything, the official added.
