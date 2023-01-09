https://sputniknews.com/20230109/breakaway-somaliland-discovers-oil--ministry-1106159628.html

Breakaway Somaliland Discovers Oil – Ministry

Breakaway Somaliland Discovers Oil – Ministry

The first ever oil field has been discovered in the self-declared Republic of Somaliland, stated its ministry of energy and mineral resources via social media.

2023-01-09T11:03+0000

2023-01-09T11:03+0000

2023-01-09T11:03+0000

africa

east africa

somalia

somaliland

oil

petroleum

fossil fuels

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/1a/1101241999_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_2dd30515aa8b75875f740e6f40e3d3b0.jpg

An inaugural oil field has been discovered in the self-declared Republic of Somaliland, stated its Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources via social media.An investigation confirmed that the black liquid observed in a waterwell drilled in the Sallahey area, Marodi-Jeh region, was oil. According to Somaliland officials, UK company Genel Energy will begin further exploration and production in the field.Genel Energy has been operating in the unrecognized state since 2012. The firm received an exploration license from local authorities for two onshore blocks. In 2021, it signed a leasing agreement with OPIC Somaliland Corporation for an oil block along the border between Ethiopia and Somalia.Two weeks ago, the internationally recognized Mogadishu government, from which Somaliland proclaimed independence in 1991, said that unauthorized oil production in the separatist region undermines Somalia's sovereignty.In response, Somaliland deemed Mogadishu’s warning meaningless.Somalia has a separate exploration agreement for seven offshore blocks with US-based Coastline Exploration, a fossil fuel corporation focused on East Africa. According to the company, it has paid $7 million to Somalia's Central Bank and now is ready to begin the exploration.

https://sputniknews.com/20221231/somalia-govt-challenges-genel-energys-claim-of-oil-rights-in-breakaway-somaliland-1105946300.html

africa

east africa

somalia

somaliland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Petr Baryshnikov

Petr Baryshnikov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Petr Baryshnikov

somaliland oil, somalia oil, somaliland unrecognized, somaliland recognize, genel energy, coastline exploration