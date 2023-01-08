International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230108/west-to-demand-serbia-recognize-kosovo-if-belgrade-slaps-sanctions-on-russia---vucic-1106129702.html
West to Demand Serbia Recognize Kosovo If Belgrade Slaps Sanctions on Russia, Vucic Says
West to Demand Serbia Recognize Kosovo If Belgrade Slaps Sanctions on Russia, Vucic Says
The West will require the Serbian authorities to sign an agreement with the partially-recognized republic of Kosovo on its formal recognition once Belgrade agrees to impose sanctions against Russia.
2023-01-08T14:02+0000
2023-01-08T14:10+0000
world
aleksandar vucic
serbia
russia
kosovo
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/14/1104469452_0:46:3087:1782_1920x0_80_0_0_deead960543e4639b42ae23c9b45ace6.jpg
Vucic recalled that Belgrade has withstood external pressure for about 100 days, refusing to impose sanctions against Russia over the special operation in Ukraine. The Serbian president suggested that Pristina could be granted membership in the United Nations without formal recognition of the independence of the self-proclaimed republic by Belgrade. In October, Vucic said that Belgrade would not impose sanctions on Russia until the very existence of Serbia is threatened, seeking to pursue its own independent foreign policy and further develop relations with Moscow. At the same time, Vucic has repeatedly acknowledged over the past months that Serbia was under more pressure due to its policy toward Russia. In 2008, the Kosovo-Albanian structures in Pristina unilaterally proclaimed independence from Serbia. Since then, Kosovo has been recognized by 100 UN member states. In 2016, the EU and Kosovo signed the Stabilisation and Association Agreement, which confirmed Pristina's intention to join the bloc and its readiness to carry out the required political, economic, trade and human rights reforms. In March 2022, the Kosovar parliament adopted a resolution urging the government to take all necessary steps to join NATO, the EU, the Council of Europe and other international organizations.
https://sputniknews.com/20220324/how-us-nato-illegal-bombing-of-yugoslavia-undermined-rule-of-law-in-the-world-23-years-ago-1094157612.html
serbia
russia
kosovo
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/14/1104469452_122:0:2853:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_39ffa510026cbe3f397d333f6d5049aa.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia-serbia relations, ant-russian sanctions, nato expansion
russia-serbia relations, ant-russian sanctions, nato expansion

West to Demand Serbia Recognize Kosovo If Belgrade Slaps Sanctions on Russia, Vucic Says

14:02 GMT 08.01.2023 (Updated: 14:10 GMT 08.01.2023)
© Sputnik / Stringer / Go to the mediabankSerbian President Aleksandar Vucic attends the Meeting of the European Political Community in Prague, Czech Republic.
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic attends the Meeting of the European Political Community in Prague, Czech Republic. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.01.2023
© Sputnik / Stringer
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
BELGRADE (Sputnik) - The West will require the Serbian authorities to sign an agreement with the partially-recognized republic of Kosovo on its formal recognition once Belgrade agrees to impose sanctions against Russia, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Sunday.
Vucic recalled that Belgrade has withstood external pressure for about 100 days, refusing to impose sanctions against Russia over the special operation in Ukraine.
"We handed over [former Yugoslav President Slobodan] Milosevic, no matter what we think about him. Why should we have extradited the president? Did we become part of the European Union after that? No, after that we killed our own prime minister [Zoran Djindjic]. And again, we are not sure that this is the work of domestic forces only. Then we were told: arrest [former Bosnian Serb commander Ratko] Mladic, [former President of the Republika Srpska of Bosnia and Herzegovina Radovan] Karadzic, conducted secret operations ... And what did we get? Visa liberalization? And now, if we impose sanctions [on Russia], then it turns out that the time has come for an agreement with Kosovo," Vucic said on air of Serbian broadcaster.
The Serbian president suggested that Pristina could be granted membership in the United Nations without formal recognition of the independence of the self-proclaimed republic by Belgrade.
In October, Vucic said that Belgrade would not impose sanctions on Russia until the very existence of Serbia is threatened, seeking to pursue its own independent foreign policy and further develop relations with Moscow. At the same time, Vucic has repeatedly acknowledged over the past months that Serbia was under more pressure due to its policy toward Russia.
The Kosovo village of Gorozhubi comes under attack by U.S. B-52 bombers Sunday June 6 1999. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.03.2022
World
How US-NATO Illegal Bombing of Yugoslavia Undermined Global Rule of Law 23 Years Ago
24 March 2022, 17:35 GMT
In 2008, the Kosovo-Albanian structures in Pristina unilaterally proclaimed independence from Serbia. Since then, Kosovo has been recognized by 100 UN member states. In 2016, the EU and Kosovo signed the Stabilisation and Association Agreement, which confirmed Pristina's intention to join the bloc and its readiness to carry out the required political, economic, trade and human rights reforms.
In March 2022, the Kosovar parliament adopted a resolution urging the government to take all necessary steps to join NATO, the EU, the Council of Europe and other international organizations.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала