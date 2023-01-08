https://sputniknews.com/20230108/us-led-coalition-against-daesh-denies-reports-about-shot-down-drone-over-air-base-in-iraq-1106133352.html

Anti-Daesh US-led Coalition Denies Reports of Downed Drone Over Air Base in Iraq

BAGHDAD (Sputnik) - The US-led international coalition against Daesh* denied media reports saying that air-defense systems of the Ayn al Asad air base in... 08.01.2023, Sputnik International

Earlier in the day, the Arabic broadcaster Al-Hadath reported that forces of the international coalition shot down an unknown drone over its air base. There were no casualties or damage reported. The Ayn al Asad air base located in the Anbar province frequently comes under shelling, for which the US blames alleged pro-Iranian armed groups.* Daesh (also known as ISIL/ISIS/IS/Islamic State) is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries

