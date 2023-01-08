Anti-Daesh US-led Coalition Denies Reports of Downed Drone Over Air Base in Iraq

International
BAGHDAD (Sputnik) - The US-led international coalition against Daesh* denied media reports saying that air-defense systems of the Ayn al Asad air base in... 08.01.2023
Earlier in the day, the Arabic broadcaster Al-Hadath reported that forces of the international coalition shot down an unknown drone over its air base. There were no casualties or damage reported. The Ayn al Asad air base located in the Anbar province frequently comes under shelling, for which the US blames alleged pro-Iranian armed groups.* Daesh (also known as ISIL/ISIS/IS/Islamic State) is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries
16:39 GMT 08.01.2023 (Updated: 17:04 GMT 08.01.2023)
© AP Photo / International CoalitionParts of the wreckage of a drone are laid out on the ground near the Ain al-Asad airbase, in the western Anbar province of Iraq, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.
Parts of the wreckage of a drone are laid out on the ground near the Ain al-Asad airbase, in the western Anbar province of Iraq, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.01.2023
© AP Photo / International Coalition
