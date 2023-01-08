https://sputniknews.com/20230108/us-condemns-any-effort-to-undermine-democracy-in-brazil-says-national-security-adviser-1106147118.html
US Condemns 'Any Effort to Undermine Democracy in Brazil', Says National Security Adviser
US Condemns 'Any Effort to Undermine Democracy in Brazil', Says National Security Adviser
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden is following the situation in Brazil, where supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro seized the congress... 08.01.2023, Sputnik International
2023-01-08T21:57+0000
2023-01-08T21:57+0000
2023-01-08T22:37+0000
brazil
brazil protest
joe biden
biden administration
emmanuel macron
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0b/1097205638_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_500cc1beaa93768094e5cea4bfe3b7ba.jpg
"The United States condemns any effort to undermine democracy in Brazil. President Biden is following the situation closely and our support for Brazil’s democratic institutions is unwavering. Brazil’s democracy will not be shaken by violence," Sullivan said on Twitter on Sunday. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also condemned the Sunday attacks on the National Congress and the Supreme Court by protesters in Brasilia. Media and police report that an antidemocratic protest has turned violent and is now occupying areas of central Brasilia including the Brazilian National Congress and areas surrounding the Plaza of the 3 Powers," the embassy said on Twitter, adding that "Using violence to attack democratic institutions is always unacceptable."The embassy urged US nationals to avoid the area where the unrest is taking place on Sunday.Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has called the attacks on government buildings in Brasilia barbaric and ordered the use of federal forces to restore order in the capital. The federal intervention in Brazil’s Federal District will last until January 31, according to Lula’s decree. He promised to find and punish those responsible, as well as those who financed the unrest.French President Emmanuel Macron also condemned the actions of Bolsonaro's supporters, tweeting: "The will of the Brazilian people and the democratic institutions must be respected!" On January 1, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was sworn in and started his third term as president of Brazil. He won the presidential election in the runoff on October 30, defeating Bolsonaro by a close margin, prompting countrywide protests from supporters of the former Brazilian president.
brazil
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0b/1097205638_164:0:2895:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f75c5bcc0cf5d003b2e13927174d69e1.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
brazil, brazil protest, joe biden, biden administration, emmanuel macron
brazil, brazil protest, joe biden, biden administration, emmanuel macron
US Condemns 'Any Effort to Undermine Democracy in Brazil', Says National Security Adviser
21:57 GMT 08.01.2023 (Updated: 22:37 GMT 08.01.2023)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden is following the situation in Brazil, where supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro seized the congress building in the capital city of Brasilia, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said.
"The United States condemns any effort to undermine democracy in Brazil. President Biden is following the situation closely and our support for Brazil’s democratic institutions is unwavering. Brazil’s democracy will not be shaken by violence," Sullivan said on Twitter on Sunday.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also condemned the Sunday attacks on the National Congress and the Supreme Court by protesters in Brasilia.
"We condemn the attacks on Brazil's Presidency, Congress, and Supreme Court today. Using violence to attack democratic institutions is always unacceptable. We join [Brazilian President] Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in urging an immediate end to these actions," Blinken said on Twitter.
Media and police report that an antidemocratic protest has turned violent and is now occupying areas of central Brasilia including the Brazilian National Congress and areas surrounding the Plaza of the 3 Powers," the embassy said on Twitter, adding that "Using violence to attack democratic institutions is always unacceptable."
The embassy urged US nationals to avoid the area where the unrest is taking place on Sunday.
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has called the attacks on government buildings in Brasilia barbaric and ordered the use of federal forces to restore order in the capital. The federal intervention in Brazil’s Federal District will last until January 31, according to Lula’s decree. He promised to find and punish those responsible, as well as those who financed the unrest.
French President Emmanuel Macron also condemned the actions of Bolsonaro's supporters, tweeting: "The will of the Brazilian people and the democratic institutions must be respected!"
"President @LulaOficial can count on France's unwavering support," he added, referring to recently elected President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. The French foreign ministry also released a statement, condemning the actions of the protestors "in the strongest terms", reported AFP.
On January 1, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was sworn in and started his third term as president of Brazil. He won the presidential election in the runoff on October 30, defeating Bolsonaro by a close margin, prompting countrywide protests from supporters of the former Brazilian president.