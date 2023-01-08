Senegal Bus Collision Leaves Over 40 Dead, More Than 70 Injured
Road accidents in Senegal are relatively common. They are largely attributed to driver indiscipline, poor roads and often old vehicles. Today's bus crush enters the list of the most fatal accidents recorded on the West African country's roads.
At least 40 people died and 70 were injured when two buses collided in the Kaffrine region of central Senegal, local media reported.
The incident took place Sunday morning when two buses from the country's capital Dakar smashed into each other.
It is one of the heaviest death tolls from a single incident recorded in the country in recent years.
The head of operations at Senegal's fire brigade, Colonel Cheikh Fall, called the crash "serious." He added that all the victims were taken to hospitals and medical centers in Kaffrine, which is located about 250 km southeast of the capital.
He also stated that the wreckage of the buses has been already cleared and normal traffic has resumed.
A general view of the scene of a bus accident in Kaffrine, central Senegal, on January 8 in which at least 40 people have died and scores were injured when two buses collided.
Following the incident, the country’s President Macky Sall announced a three-day national mourning period from January 9. He highlighted that the Senegalese officials are expected to hold meetings in the coming days to address road safety and "take firm measures" on this issue.
“I am deeply saddened by the tragic road accident,” President Sall said on his Twitter account, adding: “I extend my condolences to the families of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to the injured.”