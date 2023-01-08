https://sputniknews.com/20230108/scam-artist-admits-to-stealing-over-1000-unpublished-manuscripts-through-online-fraud-1106130471.html
Scam Artist Admits to Stealing Over 1,000 Unpublished Manuscripts Through Online Fraud
Scam Artist Admits to Stealing Over 1,000 Unpublished Manuscripts Through Online Fraud
The stolen manuscripts have apparently never surfaced online and no attempt to ransom them has been made, with the thief's motives thus remaining unclear at... 08.01.2023, Sputnik International
2023-01-08T15:19+0000
2023-01-08T15:19+0000
2023-01-08T15:19+0000
viral
literature
manuscript
theft
scam
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107632/47/1076324774_0:21:1280:741_1920x0_80_0_0_16cae8b4e9b070e57bb4fc715ab8b3f3.jpg
A 30-year-old Italian man has admitted his guilt in the theft of over a thousand unpublished literary manuscripts.Filippo Bernardini, who worked in London for prominent publishing company Simon & Schuster, scammed writers out of their works by impersonating publishers and agents, using fake email accounts whose domain names resembled those of legitimate enterprises.Writers targeted as part of Bernardini’s scam include Margaret Atwood, Ian McEwan and Sally Rooney, according to media reports.Arrested in January 2022 in New York by FBI agents, Bernardini stood trial, initially pleading not guilty.On Friday, however, he changed his plea to guilty on one count of wire fraud and agreed to pay $88,000 in restitution as part of his plea. Sentencing is expected to take place on April 5.Bernardini’s motives remain unclear at this point, as the works he stole never emerged online (even on the dark web) and the scammed authors never received any ransom demands.
https://sputniknews.com/20221118/theranos-founder-elizabeth-holmes-given-11-years-in-prison-for-scamming-investors-1104412411.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107632/47/1076324774_132:0:1148:762_1920x0_80_0_0_fb5880a55ab1f72e0ea1390121e7a9f4.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
literature, manuscript, theft, scam
literature, manuscript, theft, scam
Scam Artist Admits to Stealing Over 1,000 Unpublished Manuscripts Through Online Fraud
The stolen manuscripts have apparently never surfaced online and no attempt to ransom them has been made, with the thief's motives thus remaining unclear at this point.
A 30-year-old Italian man has admitted his guilt in the theft of over a thousand unpublished literary manuscripts.
Filippo Bernardini, who worked in London for prominent publishing company Simon & Schuster, scammed writers out of their works by impersonating publishers and agents, using fake email accounts whose domain names resembled those of legitimate enterprises.
Writers targeted as part of Bernardini’s scam include Margaret Atwood, Ian McEwan and Sally Rooney, according to media reports.
"Filippo Bernardini used his insider knowledge of the publishing industry to create a scheme that stole precious works from authors and menaced the publishing industry," US Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams said.
Arrested in January 2022 in New York by FBI agents, Bernardini stood trial, initially pleading not guilty.
18 November 2022, 22:51 GMT
On Friday, however, he changed his plea to guilty on one count of wire fraud and agreed to pay $88,000 in restitution as part of his plea. Sentencing is expected to take place on April 5.
Bernardini’s motives remain unclear at this point, as the works he stole never emerged online (even on the dark web) and the scammed authors never received any ransom demands.