https://sputniknews.com/20230108/over-half-million-consumers-in-california-left-without-power-due-to-storm-1106125504.html

Over Half Million Consumers in California Left Without Power Due to Storm

Over Half Million Consumers in California Left Without Power Due to Storm

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Over half a million consumers in California are left without power due to an atmospheric river storm that hit the state on the west coast of... 08.01.2023, Sputnik International

2023-01-08T10:32+0000

2023-01-08T10:32+0000

2023-01-08T10:32+0000

americas

california

electricity

power outage

storm

weather

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/08/1106125355_0:115:3142:1882_1920x0_80_0_0_38ad11a004e5e1c54b2ef7b31afe649c.jpg

As of 09:30 GMT, 556,374 people are left with no electricity, according to the website. The US National Weather Service stated on Thursday that an atmospheric river was moving towards the west coast of the country. The storm has caused serious snowfalls, heavy showers and floods in California. On Thursday, almost 160,000 residents were left without power. A powerful winter storm swept through California on Wednesday. According to Volunteer Fire Department Chief Ron Lunardi, an infant died in Sonoma County when a tree crushed his home. A 19-year-old girl also died in the state on Wednesday, according to the Fairfield Police Department. The local newspaper Sacramento Bee reported that the death toll from the storm in California had reached six.

https://sputniknews.com/20230106/new-storm-expected-to-hit-california-over-weekend-after-severe-weather-kills-two-1106087731.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

storm in california, california without power, power outage, weather, natural disaster, electricity supplies