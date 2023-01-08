International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20230108/over-half-million-consumers-in-california-left-without-power-due-to-storm-1106125504.html
Over Half Million Consumers in California Left Without Power Due to Storm
Over Half Million Consumers in California Left Without Power Due to Storm
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Over half a million consumers in California are left without power due to an atmospheric river storm that hit the state on the west coast of... 08.01.2023, Sputnik International
2023-01-08T10:32+0000
2023-01-08T10:32+0000
americas
california
electricity
power outage
storm
weather
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/08/1106125355_0:115:3142:1882_1920x0_80_0_0_38ad11a004e5e1c54b2ef7b31afe649c.jpg
As of 09:30 GMT, 556,374 people are left with no electricity, according to the website. The US National Weather Service stated on Thursday that an atmospheric river was moving towards the west coast of the country. The storm has caused serious snowfalls, heavy showers and floods in California. On Thursday, almost 160,000 residents were left without power. A powerful winter storm swept through California on Wednesday. According to Volunteer Fire Department Chief Ron Lunardi, an infant died in Sonoma County when a tree crushed his home. A 19-year-old girl also died in the state on Wednesday, according to the Fairfield Police Department. The local newspaper Sacramento Bee reported that the death toll from the storm in California had reached six.
https://sputniknews.com/20230106/new-storm-expected-to-hit-california-over-weekend-after-severe-weather-kills-two-1106087731.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/08/1106125355_219:0:2950:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1545757bb166fbb3824289810cfd2b5d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
storm in california, california without power, power outage, weather, natural disaster, electricity supplies
storm in california, california without power, power outage, weather, natural disaster, electricity supplies

Over Half Million Consumers in California Left Without Power Due to Storm

10:32 GMT 08.01.2023
© Sputnik / Artem Kreminsky / Go to the mediabankA customer in a de-energized sale room of a store
A customer in a de-energized sale room of a store - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.01.2023
© Sputnik / Artem Kreminsky
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Over half a million consumers in California are left without power due to an atmospheric river storm that hit the state on the west coast of the United States, the monitoring service poweroutage.us said on Sunday.
As of 09:30 GMT, 556,374 people are left with no electricity, according to the website.
The US National Weather Service stated on Thursday that an atmospheric river was moving towards the west coast of the country. The storm has caused serious snowfalls, heavy showers and floods in California. On Thursday, almost 160,000 residents were left without power.
This satellite image provided by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Fiona in the Caribbean on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Fiona threatened to dump up to 16 inches (41 centimeters) of rain in parts of Puerto Rico on Saturday as forecasters placed the U.S. territory under a hurricane watch and people braced for potential landslides, severe flooding and power outages. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.01.2023
Americas
New Storm Expected to Hit California Over Weekend After Severe Weather Kills Two
6 January, 15:47 GMT
A powerful winter storm swept through California on Wednesday. According to Volunteer Fire Department Chief Ron Lunardi, an infant died in Sonoma County when a tree crushed his home. A 19-year-old girl also died in the state on Wednesday, according to the Fairfield Police Department. The local newspaper Sacramento Bee reported that the death toll from the storm in California had reached six.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала