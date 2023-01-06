https://sputniknews.com/20230106/new-storm-expected-to-hit-california-over-weekend-after-severe-weather-kills-two-1106087731.html
New Storm Expected to Hit California Over Weekend After Severe Weather Kills Two
New Storm Expected to Hit California Over Weekend After Severe Weather Kills Two
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Another storm is expected to hit the US state of California over the weekend, the National Weather Service said on Friday, after reports... 06.01.2023, Sputnik International
2023-01-06T15:47+0000
2023-01-06T15:47+0000
2023-01-06T15:47+0000
americas
us
california
weather
storm
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/12/1100914078_0:172:1648:1099_1920x0_80_0_0_de62b9ed378b8b0eeb6f8e6c53c5793e.jpg
"Another storm system arrives over the weekend with moderate to heavy rain. This could lead to additional flooding of roadways, urban areas, rivers, creeks, & streams. There is a risk of mud and rock slides," National Weather Service Sacramento California said in a statement. The most significant rains could occur in the Northern Sacramento Valley, Coast Range, and the Shasta County Mountains, it added. A powerful winter storm swept through California on Wednesday. A 2-year-old boy died in Sonoma County when a tree crushed his home, NBC News reported. The boy’s father and his neighbor were able to free him, but the child was pronounced dead from his injuries, according to the report. A woman was killed in a single-vehicle collision on a partly flooded road, the report added.
americas
california
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/12/1100914078_0:18:1648:1254_1920x0_80_0_0_e10ed9afa1119a9578eab83ca42dba08.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, california, weather, storm
us, california, weather, storm
New Storm Expected to Hit California Over Weekend After Severe Weather Kills Two
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Another storm is expected to hit the US state of California over the weekend, the National Weather Service said on Friday, after reports of two weather-related fatalities.
"Another storm system arrives over the weekend with moderate to heavy rain. This could lead to additional flooding of roadways, urban areas, rivers, creeks, & streams. There is a risk of mud and rock slides," National Weather Service Sacramento California said in a statement.
The most significant rains could occur in the Northern Sacramento Valley, Coast Range, and the Shasta County Mountains, it added.
A powerful winter storm swept through California on Wednesday. A 2-year-old boy died in Sonoma County when a tree crushed his home, NBC News reported. The boy’s father and his neighbor were able to free him, but the child was pronounced dead from his injuries, according to the report.
A woman was killed in a single-vehicle collision on a partly flooded road, the report added.