International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20230106/new-storm-expected-to-hit-california-over-weekend-after-severe-weather-kills-two-1106087731.html
New Storm Expected to Hit California Over Weekend After Severe Weather Kills Two
New Storm Expected to Hit California Over Weekend After Severe Weather Kills Two
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Another storm is expected to hit the US state of California over the weekend, the National Weather Service said on Friday, after reports... 06.01.2023, Sputnik International
2023-01-06T15:47+0000
2023-01-06T15:47+0000
americas
us
california
weather
storm
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/12/1100914078_0:172:1648:1099_1920x0_80_0_0_de62b9ed378b8b0eeb6f8e6c53c5793e.jpg
"Another storm system arrives over the weekend with moderate to heavy rain. This could lead to additional flooding of roadways, urban areas, rivers, creeks, &amp; streams. There is a risk of mud and rock slides," National Weather Service Sacramento California said in a statement. The most significant rains could occur in the Northern Sacramento Valley, Coast Range, and the Shasta County Mountains, it added. A powerful winter storm swept through California on Wednesday. A 2-year-old boy died in Sonoma County when a tree crushed his home, NBC News reported. The boy’s father and his neighbor were able to free him, but the child was pronounced dead from his injuries, according to the report. A woman was killed in a single-vehicle collision on a partly flooded road, the report added.
americas
california
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/12/1100914078_0:18:1648:1254_1920x0_80_0_0_e10ed9afa1119a9578eab83ca42dba08.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, california, weather, storm
us, california, weather, storm

New Storm Expected to Hit California Over Weekend After Severe Weather Kills Two

15:47 GMT 06.01.2023
© AP Photo / NOAAThis satellite image provided by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Fiona in the Caribbean on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Fiona threatened to dump up to 16 inches (41 centimeters) of rain in parts of Puerto Rico on Saturday as forecasters placed the U.S. territory under a hurricane watch and people braced for potential landslides, severe flooding and power outages.
This satellite image provided by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Fiona in the Caribbean on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Fiona threatened to dump up to 16 inches (41 centimeters) of rain in parts of Puerto Rico on Saturday as forecasters placed the U.S. territory under a hurricane watch and people braced for potential landslides, severe flooding and power outages. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.01.2023
© AP Photo / NOAA
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Another storm is expected to hit the US state of California over the weekend, the National Weather Service said on Friday, after reports of two weather-related fatalities.
"Another storm system arrives over the weekend with moderate to heavy rain. This could lead to additional flooding of roadways, urban areas, rivers, creeks, & streams. There is a risk of mud and rock slides," National Weather Service Sacramento California said in a statement.
The most significant rains could occur in the Northern Sacramento Valley, Coast Range, and the Shasta County Mountains, it added.
A powerful winter storm swept through California on Wednesday. A 2-year-old boy died in Sonoma County when a tree crushed his home, NBC News reported. The boy’s father and his neighbor were able to free him, but the child was pronounced dead from his injuries, according to the report.
A woman was killed in a single-vehicle collision on a partly flooded road, the report added.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала