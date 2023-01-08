https://sputniknews.com/20230108/mainland-china-resumes-regular-passenger-traffic-with-hong-kong-1106126855.html

Mainland China Resumes Regular Passenger Traffic With Hong Kong

Mainland China Resumes Regular Passenger Traffic With Hong Kong

Mainland China and Hong Kong resumed regular passenger traffic on Sunday after three years of COVID-19-related restrictions.

2023-01-08T11:53+0000

2023-01-08T11:53+0000

2023-01-08T11:53+0000

world

china

hong kong

life under covid-19 quarantine

covid-19

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/0c/1096251444_0:125:3193:1921_1920x0_80_0_0_f150be852378c4b3266af0172b625314.jpg

Most border checkpoints in Hong Kong were closed due to the outbreak of the coronavirus in early 2020. People could enter mainland China only through the city’s airport or checkpoints on the bridges Shenzhen Bay and Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau, after which they were obliged to stay in quarantine. The authorities of Hong Kong and mainland China have agreed a daily quota, according to which 50,000 people per day can now cross the border through ground checkpoints in both directions. Besides, there is an additional quota, allowing 10,000 people to travel by plane, ferry or bus through the bridge Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau. People coming from Hong Kong are no longer required to take PCR tests on arrival to the mainland, however they still need to get tested 48 hours prior to the border crossing. According to the Hong Kong media, Chief Executive of Hong Kong John Lee on Sunday visited the Lok Ma Chau checkpoint, which covers 70% of the quota. He said that customs clearing on the first day of resumed passenger traffic was going smoothly, adding that the quota of 50,000 seems sufficient. He also underlined that, if necessary, the quota can be revised in consultations with authorities of the provinces of Guangzhou and Shenzhen. As of 11:00 a.m. local time (3:00 GMT), around 9,000 residents of Hong Kong have reportedly crossed the border with mainland China. Hong Kong’s authorities stated that despite the great number of reservations for border crossing, the quota is far from being filled. As of yet, only around 400,000 people have applied to make reservations until March 4. In December last year, China’s government started to gradually ease its zero tolerance anti-COVID-19 restrictions. Among other things, the authorities have introduced the abolition of indiscriminate PCR testing, the ability for asymptomatic citizens or those with mild symptoms to remain in home isolation, lifting restrictions on online and offline purchases of antipyretics. On January 8, obligatory PCR tests and centralized isolation for people arriving to China were canceled. Meanwhile, China is experiencing rapidly surging number of infections. Citizens with mild symptoms are allowed to stay at home, while only patients in critical condition are hospitalized. However, China’s healthcare system seems to be challenged, with hospitals in major cities being overcrowded.

https://sputniknews.com/20221216/border-between-hong-kong-and-mainland-china-may-get-fully-opened-in-january-reports-say-1105528045.html

china

hong kong

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

zero tolerance anti-covid-19 restrictions, mainland china, hong-kong, pcr tests, covid-19 in china