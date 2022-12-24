International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221224/beijing-gives-green-light-to-open-border-with-hong-kong-1105770560.html
Beijing Gives Green Light to Open Border With Hong Kong
Beijing Gives Green Light to Open Border With Hong Kong
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Beijing has given the green light to reopen the border between Hong Kong and mainland China, which has been closed for over three years due... 24.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-24T15:17+0000
2022-12-24T15:17+0000
world
china
hong kong
border
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/18/1105770380_0:125:3196:1923_1920x0_80_0_0_a53acc38bfefe92cec8a228c530c4801.jpg
"I can now announce that the much-awaited reopening of the border with the mainland can now be achieved," Lee was quoted by local media as saying, adding that the Chinese authorities had given the green light to the measure. The chief executive expressed hope that a proposal to reopen the border would be finalized by mid-January. The border has been closed for more than three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic but the Hong Kong leader is keen on reviving economic ties with the mainland. Preparations are reportedly being made to restart train services between the city and Guangzhou in southern China from January. On Wednesday, John Lee went to mainland China on his first four-day trip since taking office. During the trip, Lee met with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as well as other representatives of China's top leadership, to present a report on the administration's work over the past six months and opening of the border.
https://sputniknews.com/20221207/china-announces-easing-of-covid-19-restrictions-amid-public-discontent-1105149496.html
china
hong kong
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/18/1105770380_234:0:2963:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_f625f109a2ca36e711f188db396b3e9e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
china, hong kong, china hong kong border, covid, covid-19, coronavirus, covid restrictions
china, hong kong, china hong kong border, covid, covid-19, coronavirus, covid restrictions

Beijing Gives Green Light to Open Border With Hong Kong

15:17 GMT 24.12.2022
© Sputnik / Alexander VilfView of Hong Kong from the seashore.
View of Hong Kong from the seashore. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.12.2022
© Sputnik / Alexander Vilf
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Beijing has given the green light to reopen the border between Hong Kong and mainland China, which has been closed for over three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee on Saturday.
"I can now announce that the much-awaited reopening of the border with the mainland can now be achieved," Lee was quoted by local media as saying, adding that the Chinese authorities had given the green light to the measure.
The chief executive expressed hope that a proposal to reopen the border would be finalized by mid-January.
A health worker checks the temperatures of visitor at the entrance of a Community Testing Centre in Hong Kong, China. After days of rapidly increase of positive COVID-19 cases, the Hong Kong government set up testing facility centers where people can be tested for COVID-19 and obtain the result within 24 hours. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.12.2022
World
China Announces Easing of COVID-19 Restrictions Amid Public Discontent
7 December, 10:18 GMT
The border has been closed for more than three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic but the Hong Kong leader is keen on reviving economic ties with the mainland. Preparations are reportedly being made to restart train services between the city and Guangzhou in southern China from January.
On Wednesday, John Lee went to mainland China on his first four-day trip since taking office. During the trip, Lee met with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as well as other representatives of China's top leadership, to present a report on the administration's work over the past six months and opening of the border.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала