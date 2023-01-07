International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20230107/wisconsin-to-ban-tiktok-on-state-devices---governor-1106103227.html
Wisconsin to Ban Tiktok on State Devices - Governor
Wisconsin to Ban Tiktok on State Devices - Governor
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Governor of Wisconsin Tony Evers said in an interview that he will issue an executive order next week banning TikTok in state... 07.01.2023, Sputnik International
2023-01-07T04:15+0000
2023-01-07T09:15+0000
americas
us
tiktok
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/14/1099786674_0:304:3000:1992_1920x0_80_0_0_43ee27e2eb94a72edbaa4711f9e4ec86.jpg
"I’ll be issuing an executive order early next week to ban that," Evers said on Friday when asked if he will ban TikTok on state government issued electronic devices. Evers noted that less than 30 state employees used the TikTok social media app on state-issued devices. TikTok has been the subject of US federal government scrutiny for alleged ties between their parent company, ByteDance, and the Chinese government. The US states of Pennsylvania, Kansas, Louisiana, West Virginia, Montana, Virginia, Georgia, New Hampshire, Idaho, North Dakota, Iowa, Alabama, Utah, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Texas, South Carolina, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Florida have banned TikTok from state owned electronic devices due to national security concerns.
https://sputniknews.com/20221220/timeline-of-us-tiktok-maelstrom-1105633046.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/14/1099786674_0:0:2668:2001_1920x0_80_0_0_12ef1c4beb8afd81a0dc8f04dba2df8f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us ban tiktok, wisconsin ban tiktok, tiktok ban in us, tiktok us scrutiny, tiktok alleged security threat, us tiktok ban in state issued electronic devices
us ban tiktok, wisconsin ban tiktok, tiktok ban in us, tiktok us scrutiny, tiktok alleged security threat, us tiktok ban in state issued electronic devices

Wisconsin to Ban Tiktok on State Devices - Governor

04:15 GMT 07.01.2023 (Updated: 09:15 GMT 07.01.2023)
© AP Photo / Kiichiro SatoA logo of a smartphone app TikTok is seen on a user post on a smartphone screen Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in Tokyo.
A logo of a smartphone app TikTok is seen on a user post on a smartphone screen Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in Tokyo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.01.2023
© AP Photo / Kiichiro Sato
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Governor of Wisconsin Tony Evers said in an interview that he will issue an executive order next week banning TikTok in state government issued electronic devices.
"I’ll be issuing an executive order early next week to ban that," Evers said on Friday when asked if he will ban TikTok on state government issued electronic devices.
Evers noted that less than 30 state employees used the TikTok social media app on state-issued devices.
The TikTok logo is pictured at the company's booth during the Tokyo Game Show in Chiba prefecture on September 15, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.12.2022
Americas
Timeline of US-TikTok Maelstrom
20 December 2022, 12:45 GMT
TikTok has been the subject of US federal government scrutiny for alleged ties between their parent company, ByteDance, and the Chinese government.
The US states of Pennsylvania, Kansas, Louisiana, West Virginia, Montana, Virginia, Georgia, New Hampshire, Idaho, North Dakota, Iowa, Alabama, Utah, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Texas, South Carolina, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Florida have banned TikTok from state owned electronic devices due to national security concerns.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала